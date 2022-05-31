Frank Eathorne, the chairman of the Wyoming Republican Party, joined the pro-Trump mob that breached the Capitol grounds on Jan. 6 and entered restricted areas.

NBC News’ Ryan J. Reilly reported over the weekend that new images reviewed by NBC show Eathorne on “restricted grounds on the west side of the Capitol on the day of the riot after members of the mob bypassed several police barricades.”

Reilly published his article detailing Eathorne’s movements on Jan. 6 a day after he addressed a Trump rally in support of Harriet Hageman – the Trump-backed GOP candidate seeking to unseat incumbent Wyoming Congresswoman Liz Cheney (R-WY).

“I would run through barbed wire for that guy, how about you?” Eathorne said to the Wyoming crowd, asking a rhetorical question about how far they would go to support Trump.

Reilly adds further details as to exactly where Eathorne was on the Capitol grounds:

Evidence unearthed by members of the “Sedition Hunters,” a community investigating the Jan. 6 attack, shows Eathorne in a mob in front of the inauguration platform Joe Biden would be sworn in on two weeks after the attack. The location was the scene of brutal battles between law enforcement and pro-Trump rioters. The exact time Eathorne arrived is unclear.

Eathorne, who is a member of the anti-government militia the Oath Keepers, previously admitted being near the Capitol on Jan. 6, saying he made “a brief stop in the vicinity of the Capitol building property.”

“Thousands of Trump supporters, like Eathorne, entered the restricted grounds of the Capitol on Jan. 6, but only a handful of defendants have been charged with misdemeanor offenses for their presence,” added Reilly, explaining why Eathorne is not currently facing legal action.

