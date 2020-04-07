comScore

Iconic Singer-Songwriter John Prine Dies at 73 from Coronavirus

By Josh FeldmanApr 7th, 2020, 10:48 pm

Rich Fury / Getty Images

Celebrated country folk singer/songwriter John Prine has died at 73 of complications from the coronavirus.

Prine was recently hospitalized after testing positive for Covid-19 and was moved to intensive care. He passed away Tuesday at the Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.

Tributes immediately flooded in on social media for the musical icon:

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

Josh Feldman - Senior Editor

Josh Feldman is a Senior Editor at Mediaite. Email him here: [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @feldmaniac

You may also like: