Celebrated country folk singer/songwriter John Prine has died at 73 of complications from the coronavirus.

Prine was recently hospitalized after testing positive for Covid-19 and was moved to intensive care. He passed away Tuesday at the Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.

Tributes immediately flooded in on social media for the musical icon:

It hurts so bad to read the news. I am gutted. My hero is gone. My friend is gone. We’ll love you forever John Prine. — Margo Price (@MissMargoPrice) April 8, 2020

Over here on E Street, we are crushed by the loss of John Prine. John and I were "New Dylans" together in the early 70s and he was never anything but the lovliest guy in the world. A true national treasure and a songwriter for the ages. We send our love and prayers to his family. — Bruce Springsteen (@springsteen) April 8, 2020

Oh John Prine, thank you for making me laugh and breaking my heart and sharing your boundless humanity. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you. This is one of the most gorgeous songs ever written. Bonnie Raitt& John Prine – Angel From Montgomery https://t.co/rxSnzo4QhT via @YouTube — Bradley Whitford (@BradleyWhitford) April 8, 2020

The great John Prine has passed away from the virus. He showed me how to “let it rip” when it comes to songwriting. There’s a huge hole in the music world tonight. John did it best. RIP -T — Toby Keith (@tobykeith) April 8, 2020

Coronavirus has taken one of the great ones: John Prine, dead at 73. So many memorable songs. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) April 8, 2020

John Prine was a treasure. Here is one of his last songs, a song for this moment — for like others he wrote, it’s the story of an ordinary American in trouble, and in need of help from his neighbors. https://t.co/PURliRFVqA — Steve Inskeep (@NPRinskeep) April 8, 2020

RIP John Prine. The real deal. Great American singer/songwriter that found the heart and humor in even the darkest of human stories through song. Genius. Very heavy loss. — marc maron (@marcmaron) April 8, 2020

Just gutting. No one wrote songs about humankind with more grace and wit. To quote him, "He was in heaven before he died." https://t.co/VPpBn4UJLV — Seth Meyers (@sethmeyers) April 8, 2020

Just give me one thing I can hold on to. I'm just heartbroken. #johnprine — rosanne cash (@rosannecash) April 8, 2020

With a heavy heart, but deep love and gratitude for his gift he gave us all- Goodbye, John Prine. https://t.co/kGkNJYl3hI — Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) April 8, 2020

Our hearts are broken. RIP John Prine https://t.co/9d7EBZjJrR — Austin City Limits (@acltv) April 8, 2020

