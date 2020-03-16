Idris Elba announced on Twitter Monday afternoon he has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Wire and Luther star said he got his test results back today “and it sucks.” He and his wife are doing okay and he currently does not have any symptoms.

This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing 👊🏾👊🏾 No panic. pic.twitter.com/Lg7HVMZglZ — Idris Elba (@idriselba) March 16, 2020

“I realized I was exposed to someone who also tested positive,” Elba said. “I quarantined myself and got a test immediately… Now’s the time to really think about social distancing, washing your hands. Beyond that, there are people out there who aren’t showing symptoms and that can easily spread it. So now’s a good time to be really vigilant about washing your hands and keeping your distance.”

“We live in a divided world right now, we can all feel it, it’s been bullshit, but now’s the time for solidarity, now’s the time for thinking about each other. There’s so many people whose lives have been affected, from those who have lost people that they love to people that don’t even have it and have lost their livelihoods.”

