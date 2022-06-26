Arizona’s attorney general, during a debate on Thursday, lashed out at hecklers upset at him for aggressively prosecuting election fraud cases.

During a forum featuring the Republicans running for Senate in Phoenix, state attorney general Mark Brnovich took various shots from several rivals including far-right, Donald Trump-endorsed candidate Blake Masters for

“I believe that the chief law enforcement officer in the state has reasonable suspicion to open a criminal investigation into [the 2020 election],” Mick McGuire, one candidate, said. He added, referring to Brnovich, “There is someone on this stage that can act on that … [until then, you can’t] expect us to take you seriously.”

When it was Brnovich’s turn to speak, he was met with jeers and heckles from the MAGA faithful in the audience.

“I know people are upset,” he said, trying to quiet the crowd. “But you know what? We’re conservatives. The Constitution matters.”

Despite the fact that even a widely-discredited Republican-led review of the results confirmed President Joe Biden received more votes than Trump in Arizona, Brnovich was unable to satisfy his critics in attendance at Thursday’s debate. Eventually, he fired back at them.

“Look, I’m respecting you, please respect me and let me finish my answer,” Brnovich said. “If the truth hurts, then just shut the hell up, alright?! Let me just talk!”

A segment of the audience cheered the fiery response, while others booed.

