‘If You F*ck Around With Us’: Trump Shares Ominous Clip Of Him Threatening Revenge

Former President Donald Trump shared a clip early Thursday morning with his 2024 campaign logo on it, in which he can be heard threatening revenge and using the f-word.

The clip from a verified account on Trump’s Truth Social called “MAGA.com” shared the 9-second video two days ago with the caption, “We aren’t afraid of them.”

In the video, Trump says over an image of his face and eventually his campaign logo, “If you fuck around with us, if you do something bad to us, we are going to do things to you that have never been done before.”

Trump shared the clip without context, but on Tuesday Trump made similar comments regarding Special Counsel Jack Smith.

Trump was asked on Iowa’s The Simon Conway Show about the possibility Smith might seek jail time for him. “ I think it’s a very dangerous thing to even talk about, because we do have a tremendously passionate group of voters, much more passion than they had in 2020 and much more passion than they had in 2016,” Trump replied.

The quote from the 9-second clip was reported on October 2020 by the Washington Post’s Paul Farhi, who included it in a roundup of a two-day media blitz by Trump.

Farhi reported Trump made the remark on Rush Limbaugh’s radio show in the context of talking about Iran.

