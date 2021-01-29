Minnesota Democratic Congresswoman Ilhan Omar said that if Republican leaders won’t remove QAnon Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene from office, then “we must.”

On Thursday’s edition of SiriusXM’s The Dean Obeidallah Show, host Dean Obeidallah asked Rep. Omar about Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s strong denunciation and call for Greene’s removal at a press conference on Thursday.

“Today, Speaker Pelosi had a press conference talking essentially about the ‘enemy within’ the House, and she slammed congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, who has made comments about Muslims, if you’re a practicing Muslim you shouldn’t serve in government, and that you and Rashida Tlaib are part of an Islamic insurrection, I mean more and more despicable stuff,” Obeidallah said, and asked Rep. Omar “Should the Republican Party not be the ones leading to remove her?”

“They should be,” Omar replied. “This person, as you’ve stated, is dangerous and violent. She has not only posed what many of us would consider a threat against myself and many of my colleagues, but she’s harassed people who have survived violence, children who have survived violence, and is lying about the deaths of so many children, and is really victimizing their families.”

Omar added that “This is not somebody that should be in office, you know, someone said yesterday instead of being in Congress this person needs to be on a watch list. And if the Republican Party and its leadership is not going to do the work of removing her from Congress, we must do it.”

CNN’ has unearthed social media posts in which Greene endorsed the assassinations of Pelosi, former President Barack Obama, and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, as well as videos showing Greene harassing Parkland survivor David Hogg. and making racist remarks about Black people and Muslims.

Watch the clip above, via SiriusXM.

