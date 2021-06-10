Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) took aim at at a group of fellow House Democrats for alleged “Islamophobic tropes” after the group called on Omar to “clarify” comments she made equating the United States and Israel to the Taliban and Hamas.

“It’s shameful for colleagues who call me when they need my support to now put out a statement asking for ‘clarification’ and not just call,” Omar wrote in a Wednesday message on Twitter. “The Islamophobic tropes in this statement are offensive. The constant harassment & silencing from the signers of this letter is unbearable.”

Omar was responding to a statement issued earlier in the day by a group of House Democrats, led by Rep. Brad Schneider (IL), singling out a Monday comment Omar made on Twitter in which she wrote, “We have seen unthinkable atrocities committed by the U.S., Hamas, Israel, Afghanistan, and the Taliban.”

Schneider and 11 more House Democrats called on Omar to “clarify” the comment, writing in their statement, “Equating the United States and Israel to Hamas and the Taliban is as offensive as it is misguided. Ignoring the differences between democracies governed by the rule of law and contemptible organizations that engage in terrorism at best discredits one’s intended argument and at worse reflects deep-seated prejudice.”

Democrats who co-signed the statement included Reps. Jake Auchincloss (MA), Josh Gottheimer (NJ), Elaine Luria (VA); Kathy Manning (NC); Jerry Nadler (NY); Dean Phillips (MN), Kim Schrier (WA), Brad Sherman (CA), and Debbie Wasserman Schultz, Ted Deutch, and Lois Frankel of Florida.

