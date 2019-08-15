Congresswoman Ilhan Omar slammed President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday in response to Isreal blocking her and Rashida Tlaib entrance to the country.

“It is an affront that Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, under pressure from President Trump, would deny entry to representatives of the U.S. government. Trump’s Muslim ban is what Israel is implementing, this time against two duly elected Members of Congress,” Omar states. “The irony of the ‘only democracy’ in the Middle Est making such a decision is that it is both an insult to democratic values and a chilling response to a visit by government officials from an allied nation.”

It is an affront that Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, under pressure from President Trump, would deny entry to representatives of the U.S. government. My full statement: pic.twitter.com/v00ESmehXT — Rep. Ilhan Omar (@Ilhan) August 15, 2019

Netanyahu and the Israeli government announced the block on Omar and Tlaib’s planned visit by citing their support for the boycott, divestment and sanctions (BDS) movement. The ban comes after Trump reportedly urged Netanyahu toward banning the two congresswomen, plus Trump got on Twitter today to claim that they “hate Israel” and “all Jewish people.”

Photo via Karem Yucel / Getty Images

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com