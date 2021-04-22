Ilhan Omar Invokes Bryant Shooting in Daunte Wright Eulogy: ‘Young Woman Whose Life was Taken by Columbus Police’

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) mourned Tuesday’s Ohio police shooting of Ma’Khia Bryant during a Thursday eulogy at Daunte Wright’s funeral.

“We’ve been visited by tragedy here in Minnesota often,” Omar said during the afternoon eulogy, before saying Columbus, Ohio was similarly “visited by a tragedy of a young woman whose life was taken by Columbus police.”

The remark is likely to raise eyebrows. The 16-year-old Bryant “charged at two people with a knife” just steps away from the police officer who opened fire, the Associated Press noted in a Thursday account of the incident. Video footage released the same day appeared to corroborate the description.

“It’s a tragedy,” Interim Columbus Police Chief Michael Woods said on Wednesday. “There’s no other way to say it. It’s a 16-year-old. I’m a father.”

The White House also weighed in. “She was a child,” press secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement. “We’re thinking of her friends and family and the communities that are hurting and grieving her loss.”

Wright, 20, died on April 11 when he was shot during a traffic stop. The officer who shot Wright said she intended to use her Taser, but mistakenly drew a firearm. That officer resigned two days later and has been charged with second-degree manslaughter.

