Ilhan Omar Rips Republicans Over Abortion, Free Speech: ‘We Are Dealing With People Who Don’t Understand Our Constitution’

Rep. Ilhan Omar told SiriusXM host Dean Obeidallah that Republicans are “dangerously menacing,” and that they “don’t understand our constitution.”

On Friday’s edition of The Dean Obeidallah Show, the host asked Rep. Omar about Republican actions like the retaliation against Disney and the ongoing effort to restrict abortion rights that has come to a head following the leaked Supreme Court draft opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade. Rep. Omar did not hold back:

DEAN OBEIDALLAH: They are using state action to block academic freedom, to control women’s body based on their religious beliefs, which if we did it as Muslims, we would be demonized nightly on Fox News for to literally banning a corporation by an act of law for speaking out against a piece of legislation. I can’t believe this is happening in front of us.

REP. OMAR: Yeah. I mean, we are dealing with people who don’t understand our Constitution, don’t really care for our republic, and certainly don’t want democracy to exist in this country. The amount of democratic backsliding that they are advocating for is really dangerous.

And, you know, I applaud you and others who are constantly talking about just how dangerously menacing Republicans have been, not just in their rhetoric, but the amount of legislation they are willing to introduce to strip people of their civil liberties, to, you know, curb the amount of free speech that we have in this country and the access to the constitutional rights that we are owed.

And that’s all because, you know, these people are not interested in working on behalf of their constituents and doing anything that is meaningful. They have a corporate agenda. They want tax cuts for the rich. They don’t care about working families. And so in order to distract from that, they use this, this vile rhetoric and have come up with an attempt to define who, you know, what America is, who counts as an American. And they want to change the fabric of our society, which is, you know, an open society where we are able to function as free and liberated people.