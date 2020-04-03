Ilhan Omar Rips Trump’s ‘Appalling’ Management of Coronavirus Crisis: ‘Hundreds of Thousands Could Die’ Because of It

Minnesota Democratic Congresswoman Ilhan Omar said that President Donald Trump’s “mismanagement” of the coronavirus crisis could lead to “hundreds of thousands of deaths.”

On Thursday’s edition of SiriusXM’s The Dean Obeidallah Show, host Dean Obeidallah asked Rep. Omar about Trump’s downplaying of the crisis as recently as last week.

“I think with each day that goes by, it becomes clearer and clearer how badly this administration has completely failed the American people,” Omar said. “We have the richest country in the world and we have all kinds of advantages, yet thousands, hundreds of thousands of people could die because of his mismanagement and his inability to be quite upfront with people is quite devastating.”

“As you just pointed for weeks the President downplayed this crisis and failed to ensure that there was proper testing. He still hasn’t fully utilized the Defense Production Act to get critical medical equipment in the field. We still don’t’ have enough tests,” Rep. Omar added.

Omar told Obeidallah that Trump “still continues to not recognize the role that he’s supposed to be playing when it comes to leading a nation that is facing a pandemic. We’re just seeing reports that places like New York and others desperately need ventilators, masks and gloves and gowns might not get them or might get enough until probably June.”

“I agree with you,” Obeidallah said, and told Omar that he has “seen the concern in people’s eyes” in New York and New Jersey.

“The level of incompetency and the narcissism that drives the need to constantly focus on what his poll numbers are, what the ratings look like, who is being nice to him and who isn’t is completely appalling,” Omar said. “We want him to pay attention, lead, be honest and not be so focused on pointing fingers and just do his job.”

As of Friday, despite the advice of his own medical experts, Trump has resisted issuing a nationwide stay-at-home order.

Watch the clip above, via SiriusXM.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]