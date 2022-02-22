House Candidate Abby Broyles (D-OK) has apologized for berating a group of young girls at a party in which she drank alcohol, took a pill, and vomited into a clothes hamper.

Broyles is seeking to unseat Rep. Stephanie Bice (R-OK) for control of Oklahoma’s 5th congressional district.

On her website, she claims she is “dedicated to fighting for our kids.”

According to a report filed last week, Broyles was fighting with kids at a Valentine’s sleepover at a home on Feb. 11.

NONDOC reported:

According to multiple accounts of the evening, Broyles became intoxicated and spoke derogatorily to some of the girls. She allegedly called one girl an “acne fucker,” which prompted the girl to leave the room in tears. Broyles allegedly called another girl a “Hispanic fucker” and another a “judgy fucker.” At one point, Broyles allegedly vomited into a laundry basket and onto one girl’s shoes.

Broyles initially denied she engaged in any of the behavior reported by the parents of the girls in the report. On Tuesday, she came clean to Oklahoma City’s KFOR and confirmed her debaucherous behavior.

Broyles told the outlet she was invited to the sleepover by a friend from law school and said that she was given an unidentified sleeping pill, which she mixed with wine.

“She asked me to come over,” Broyles said. “She asked me to bring some wine. We had wine and sushi and a couple of hours later, we were upstairs in their theater room watching a movie.”

Broyles said her friend was aware of her lifelong struggles with anxiety and insomnia, and she was offered a pill, which she took. Citing an “adverse reaction,” Broyles said she “hallucinated.”

“And I don’t remember anything until I woke up or came to, and I was throwing up in a hamper,” Broyles said.

The Oklahoma Democrat then offered an apology to those she said she had hurt:

First of all, I want to apologize to the families again, and for people who say I just blacked out and I’m making this up, you don’t know me. I would never ever say anything hurtful. I’ve never, ever would say something hurtful like those things. And that’s why I know I was not in my right mind. I know that that’s what happened because of that combination of things. And I deeply, deeply regret it. … I want to say sorry from the bottom of my heart, I apologize for any hurt or damage or trauma that my behavior, when I didn’t know what I was doing, caused. I’m deeply sorry.

Broyles said she does not struggle with substance abuse issues, and vowed to continue her campaign.

