‘I’m Glad YOU Know Your Name!’ Biden Draws Laughs As He Jokes About Mispronouncing Jan. 6 Hero’s Name

President Joe Biden drew laughs as he joked about mispronouncing U.S. Capitol Police Sergeant Aquilino Gonell’s name during a White House ceremony.

On Friday afternoon at the White House, the president held a ceremony to honor 12 heroes of January 6 by awarding them the Presidential Citizens Medal. In a speech marking the 2nd anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, the president injected levity several times.

While praising the Capitol Police, Biden had some trouble with Sgt. Gonell’s name, but got an assist from the man himself:

Sergeant Officer Aqui- — excuse me. SERGEANT AQUILINO: Aquilino. THE PRESIDENT: Aquinino [Aquilino]. Thank you, pal. (Laughter.) I’m glad you know your name. (Laughter and applause.) He can call me President Bid-en from now on if he wants. (Laughter and applause.)

Later in the speech, the president got another laugh when he joked about being interrupted by an audience member’s phone — playing his own voice:

When I was a 29-year-old kid, got elected to the Senate, came down here to be sworn in I was — after I was 30, the idea that if you told me — (a video of President Biden speaking plays from the audience) — (laughter) — that I could hear my own voice — (laughter and applause) — I would be amazed. But all kidding aside, think about it.

And Biden also joked with former Arizona Speaker of the House Rusty Bowers, who was also honored:

And finally, Rusty Bowers, a former Republican Speaker of the House in the state of Arizona. When I met him today, I said, “I hope I’m not hurting your reputation.” (Laughter.) Where are you, Rusty? See, he’s hiding behind you. He’s able to do that, you know. (Laughter.) Rusty, we may not agree on all things, but we agree on what this country is about though. We agree that public service is not without — is not about what you’re willing to do to win, it’s about what you’re willing to lose over. What you’re willing to lose over.

Watch the full speech above via Fox News.

