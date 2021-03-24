White House press secretary Jen Psaki struggled on Wednesday to pronounce the name of President Joe Biden’s appointee to lead the Office of Personnel Management.

The fumble came in response to a reporter’s question. “The Biden’s administration is the first in 20 years not to have an Asian American lead one of the 15 executive departments in the Cabinet,” the reporter asked. “How does the White House square that face with the president’s pledges to make this the most representative, most diverse in history?”

Unperturbed, Psaki argued the administration had the “most diverse Cabinet in history” and cited several appointees who were not in the Cabinet, including U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai and Julie Su, Biden’s appointee to become deputy labor secretary. She also attempted to name Kiran Ahuja (pronounced Uh-WHO-Jah], the president’s appointee to lead OPM.

“There are a number of Cabinet level — I know it’s not 15 members, but just to note, obviously, Katherine Tai received overwhelming support in the Senate in her approval to be confirmed for USTR; Julie Su, at the Department of Labor; Kiran Ah-ha-yu-duh” Psaki said, before pausing and qualifying her ability to pronounce Ahuja’s name. “I’m going to butcher that name, and I apologize to Kiran, over at OPM.”

Psaki also named Todd Kim, an appointee to become assistant attorney general, before saying that the administration was taking measures that included “listening sessions” to “determine how we can best address needs.”

Watch above via CSPAN.

