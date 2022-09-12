‘I’m Not F*cking Going on Fox News’: Aaron Rodgers Blasts Media Attention and the Politicization of His Personal Choices

Aaron Rodgers declares he’s not going on Fox News and says his personal medical decisions are driven by common sense and not politics.

Rodgers sat down with Bill Maher for the Sunday edition of his podcast, Club Random, to discuss his career and independent views.

During the conversation, the pair discussed how both of them have been labeled conservatives since speaking out on the negative effects of Covid policies and vaccines.

“So your politics obviously are not very conservative, but I never thought they were. The reason why people say conservative is anytime you get outside the box, including medically,” Maher observed.

“If I don’t want to use hand sanitizer or I want to make up my own mind about how many boosters I want to get — zero. Somehow that makes me a conservative,” Maher said. “It doesn’t make me a conservative.”

“I was championed by the Right, by my vax status and I’m like — I was getting weekly requests to go on Fox News,” Rodgers revealed.

“I’m like, ‘I’m not fucking going on Fox News.’ I’m like, I don’t wanna be part of any politics at all. I believe what I believe. Most of it I based on my own personal version of common sense and I don’t believe in partisanship. Partisanship — the two-party system has fucking ruined this country,” Rodgers added.

Maher agreed, saying, “George Washington predicted that… He foresaw that if we had parties, two parties, it would get to this point where they, they became the enemy.”

He outlined that instead of existential threats, the parties are worried about internal ones.

“Russia’s not the enemy anymore to Republicans. It used to be, Russia was the greatest enemy in the world. Now it’s the Democrats,” Maher added.

But, Maher insisted that more people agree with Rodgers’ stances than you would assume. He cited that, for example, if Rodgers been vocal about voting for Trump, instead of vaccine hesitancy, he would not have won MVP for the fourth time in his career.

“I think there are so many more people who agree with us because you would not have won the MVP,” Maher said.

“No chance,” Rodgers agreed.

“So it just says that what we believe about medicine is not that outrageous. And not that, not that uncommon because I think otherwise you never, would’ve still got voted MVP,” Maher added.

“It’s true. You can have certain opinions and not make it like, like, agreeing, you know, voting for Trump, but I think there’s a lot of people that believe that you should have your own decision making on your own medical decisions,” Rodgers concluded.

Listen above via Club Random with Bill Maher.

