Former Trump adviser Peter Navarro took aim at Candace Owens on Monday for suggesting his former boss was “too old” to understand the facts on vaccines, saying she “likes to go viral.”

Supporters booed former President Donald Trump last week for his admission that he had taken a Covid-19 vaccine, and Trump backed vaccines in an interview with Owens. In comments after that interview, Owens argued that his supporters should be more understanding.

“He comes from a generation — I’ve seen other people that are older have the exact same perspective, like, they came from a time before TV, before internet, before being able to conduct their independent research,” the DailyWire host wrote on Instagram.

But in a Monday interview with Navarro, Newsmax host Eric Bolling said Owens’ remark came off as criticism, saying, “Candace taking the shot, like, ‘He’s too old, he came from TV,’ I’m not really sure where that comes from.”

“Well, she likes to go viral,” Navarro opined. “Come on. She’s a personality, Eric, and she’s going to get some news. After all, we’re talking about it. But I’m not going to Candace Owens for medical advice.”

“All I can say about working for Donald Trump for four years is that the man is the smartest guy I know,” Navarro added, before alluding to Trump’s battle with Covid-19 toward the end of 2020. “He went through a very hard time — and when he had the virus, I remember those days at Walter Reed.”

Watch above via Newsmax.

