Classic rock icon Pat Benatar is no longer singing her hit song “Hit Me With Your Best Shot” following the country’s recent spate of mass shootings.

Benatar, 69, spoke to USA Today in a recent interview about her long career and a recent tour.

Asked specifically about recent sets and song lineups, Benatar divulged she has axed her 1980 hit song and one of the tracks that will soon land her in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

“We have what we call the ‘holy 14,’ songs that if we don’t play them, you’ll give us (a hard time),” she said. “And we’re not doing ‘Hit Me With Your Best Shot’ and fans are having a heart attack and I’m like, I’m sorry, in deference to the victims of the families of these mass shootings, I’m not singing it.”

Benatar added:

I tell them, if you want to hear the song, go home and listen to it. (The title) is tongue-in-cheek, but you have to draw the line. I can’t say those words out loud with a smile on my face, I just can’t. I’m not going to go on stage and soapbox – I go to my legislators – but that’s my small contribution to protesting. I’m not going to sing it. Tough.

The song was released on Sept. 15, 1980, and quickly reached the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100. The rocker has played it at concerts since its release.

Benatar did not say if her decision to suspend the song at concerts is temporary, or permanent.

