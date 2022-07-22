‘I’m Not Gonna Run From You!’: Hawley Grandstands in Florida After Video Released of Him Literally Running from People

By Kipp JonesJul 22nd, 2022, 6:55 pm
 

Hawley Ironically Declares He Won't 'Run' From a Fight in FL

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) was defiant Friday during a speech in Tampa, Florida, when he unironically declared he would never “run” from a fight.

The comments were made fewer than one calendar day after the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol attack showed the country video of him quite literally running from danger.

Hawley, dressed in jeans and a T-shirt, was addressing a student summit for Turning Point USA, when he made the statement sorely lacking in self-awareness.

The Missouri Republican said:

Hey, listen I know what I’m talking about because I had them do it to me. I objected on Jan. 6 last year to the state of Pennsylvania. And I just want to say to all of those liberals out there and the liberal media, just in case you haven’t gotten the message yet, I do not regret it.

And I am not backing down, I’m not gonna apologize, I’m not gonna cower, I’m not gonna run from you. I’m not gonna bend the knee.

Thursday, the Jan. 6 committee showed video of Hawley running from rioters just hours after he showed solidarity with them before the Capitol was stormed.

