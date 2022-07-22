Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) was defiant Friday during a speech in Tampa, Florida, when he unironically declared he would never “run” from a fight.

The comments were made fewer than one calendar day after the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol attack showed the country video of him quite literally running from danger.

Hawley, dressed in jeans and a T-shirt, was addressing a student summit for Turning Point USA, when he made the statement sorely lacking in self-awareness.

Josh Hawley takes the stage in Tampa in jeans and a t-shirt a day after being highlighted in Jan 6 committee hearing for picture showing solidarity with those storming the Capitol and then fleeing as mob approached pic.twitter.com/XujZcguN18 — Zac Anderson (@zacjanderson) July 22, 2022

The Missouri Republican said:

Hey, listen I know what I’m talking about because I had them do it to me. I objected on Jan. 6 last year to the state of Pennsylvania. And I just want to say to all of those liberals out there and the liberal media, just in case you haven’t gotten the message yet, I do not regret it. And I am not backing down, I’m not gonna apologize, I’m not gonna cower, I’m not gonna run from you. I’m not gonna bend the knee.

Josh Hawley runs out on stage in Tampa tonight and says he has a message for liberals about J6: “I do not regret it! I am not backing down! I’m not gonna apologize, I’M NOT GONNA COWER, I’M NOT GONNA RUN FROM YOU, I’m not gonna bend the knee!” pic.twitter.com/e14PhWaTyD — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) July 22, 2022

Thursday, the Jan. 6 committee showed video of Hawley running from rioters just hours after he showed solidarity with them before the Capitol was stormed.

The Jan. 6 committee played video of Senator Josh Hawley fleeing the mob that stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, hours after he riled the crowd earlier with a raised fist. The committee room burst into laughter when the footage was played, @hillhulse reports. https://t.co/pqd4lazjq1 pic.twitter.com/7ymd8Bxxjs — The New York Times (@nytimes) July 22, 2022

