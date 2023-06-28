‘I’m Not Scared Of It’: Lily-Rose Depp Defends Controversial Sex Scenes In HBO’s ‘The Idol’ as ‘Important’ and ‘Intentional’

Lily-Rose Depp is starring alongside pop star The Weeknd in the latest HBO show The Idol which has turned heads in recent weeks for more than just the storylines.

The show, which revolves around a young singer rising to fame and her troubled relationship with her mentor, has received criticism for recent sex scenes described as “torture.”

Depp defended her role and the shows artistic vision in a recent interview with costar Troye Sivan for Vogue Australia where she said the scenes, although, risqué, were important.

“We know that we’re making something provocative and we are not shying away from that. That’s something I knew I was setting out to do from the beginning,” Depp said.

“I was never interested in making something puritanical. It’s okay if this show isn’t for everyone and that’s fine – I think all the best art is [polarising]. I’ve never felt more respected and more safe on a set, honestly,” she added.

Depp noted that the trust she’s build with members of the cast has made for a “safe-feeling set.”

“So when it comes to the nudity and the risqué nature of the role, that to me was really intentional. That was really important to me and something that I was excited about doing. I’m not scared of it. I think we live in a highly sexualized world. I think that’s an interesting thing to explore,” Depp said.

The show, which was originally slated as a 6 part series, announced that this coming Sunday will be the shows final episode, having just aired five episodes due to creative changes.

