‘I’m Sorry, Who Said That?’ Wolf Blitzer Asks Bernie Sanders About Rashida Tlaib’s Call for ‘No More Policing’

CNN anchor Wolf Blitzer asked Sen. Bernie Sanders to respond to Michigan Democratic Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib’s call for “No more policing,” which Sen. Sanders had apparently not heard about.

On Wednesday night’s edition of The Situation Room, Blitzer concluded his interview with Sen. Sanders by asking about the tweet that Tlaib sent Monday night calling for, in part, “no more policing” in the wake of the police shooting that claimed the life of Daunte Wright.

“Your fellow progressive congresswoman, Rashida Tlaib, reacted by saying this, and I’ll put it up on the screen,” Blitzer said, then read the statement.

“I am done with those who condone government-funded murder. No more policing, incarceration and militarization. It can’t be reformed.”

“Do you agree with her on that?” Blitzer asked.

“I’m sorry, who said that? Congress…” Sanders asked.

“That was said by Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib of Michigan,” Blitzer told Sanders.

“No, I don’t,” Sanders said, adding, “I think that what we need to do is to understand that there needs to be major, major police reform all across this country. We are tired of seeing the same thing week after week and year after year. We do not want to see innocent African-Americans shot in cold blood. So I think that’s an area that needs significant amount of work and I hope that Congress begins work on that immediately.”

It should be noted that all Americans are presumed innocent until proven guilty, and shooting “in cold blood” by police is not a lawful penalty for any offense.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was also asked about the statement this week, and responded that “that’s not the president’s view,” and similarly urged reforms including the George Floyd Act.

Watch above via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]