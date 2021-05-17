comScore 60 Minutes Special Report on UFOs Goes Mega Viral

‘Imagine a Technology That Can… Fly 13k MPH’ 60 Minutes UFO Special Lights Up Twitter

By Caleb HoweMay 17th, 2021, 1:33 pm

The truth is out there? If so, we don’t have it yet, but the questions are now being asked, as a detailed UFO report on CBS News’ 60 Minutes Sunday night attests. And people want to know, as a major trending topic on Monday demonstrated.

Bill Whitaker (who is also the best guest Jeopardy host so far, in this writer’s opinion) tackled the touchy topic with a deft and in-depth examination in a 13-minute report that may not have pulled back the veil on UFOs (or UAPs [Unidentified Aerial Phenomena] as they are now described), but definitely pulled back some of the stigma about discussing the topic.

That stigma is obviously real, but definitely seems to be an artifact from years past. The younger demographics, the online and engaged crowd, definitely want to talk about it. What’s more, so do some members of Congress, such as Senator Marco Rubio.

Rubio was one of the people interviewed in the buzz-worthy segment Sunday night and told 60 Minutes that “there’s a stigma on Capitol Hill” about officially discussing or looking into the topic. “Anything that enters an airspace that’s not supposed to be there is a threat,” he said.

The focus of the report was recent highly publicized videos of the military encountering what are, to put it bluntly, flying objects that are not identified. You know, UFOs.

Whitaker spoke with Luis Elizondo, longtime intelligence officer and former head of the Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program (AATIP), which he says was tasked with the mission “to collect and analyze information involving anomalous aerial vehicles.”

“What I guess in the vernacular you call them UFOs. We call them UAPs,” he said.

Whitaker elaborated, explaining that Elizondo told them “AATIP was a loose-knit mix of scientists, electro-optical engineers, avionics and intelligence experts, often working part-time. They combed through data and records, and analyzed videos like this.”

“Imagine a technology that can do 6-to-700 g-forces, that can fly at 13,000 miles an hour, that can evade radar and that can fly through air and water and possibly space. And oh, by the way, has no obvious signs of propulsion, no wings, no control surfaces and yet still can defy the natural effects of Earth’s gravity,” he said. “That’s precisely what we’re seeing.”

The multiple interviews and analyses in the piece created relatively big news and spawned a headlined trending topic on Twitter. It was a “debate” about the show, the Twitter description explained. If anything can cause debate and discussion, it’s this topic, and the tweets were there by the thousands. Here are just a few.

This one stuck out because … seriously.

A good portion of the reaction was people impressed with the collection of all that’s come out to date into one concise report. A tribute to Bill Whitaker’s reporting.

The interview with Navy pilot David Fravor really captured the attention, both Sunday night and into Monday.

People are ready for this story, however it turns out.

(My fave is this one):

There are also party poopers, of course.

And, naturally, plausible alternate explanations offered.

(My fave is this one):

There is even additional proof being offered.

But obviously these two are the best hot takes:

Shit crazy, indeed, sir.

But a UFO/UAP report is being delivered to Congress the Director of National Intelligence (DNI) and the Secretary of Defense (SecDef) on all these mysterious sightings by next month. The 60 Minutes report took over Twitter for hours.

Obviously, if the truth IS out there, people want to hear it. Here’s hoping it’s awesome. 👽

