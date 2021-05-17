‘Imagine a Technology That Can… Fly 13k MPH’ 60 Minutes UFO Special Lights Up Twitter

The truth is out there? If so, we don’t have it yet, but the questions are now being asked, as a detailed UFO report on CBS News’ 60 Minutes Sunday night attests. And people want to know, as a major trending topic on Monday demonstrated.

Bill Whitaker (who is also the best guest Jeopardy host so far, in this writer’s opinion) tackled the touchy topic with a deft and in-depth examination in a 13-minute report that may not have pulled back the veil on UFOs (or UAPs [Unidentified Aerial Phenomena] as they are now described), but definitely pulled back some of the stigma about discussing the topic.

That stigma is obviously real, but definitely seems to be an artifact from years past. The younger demographics, the online and engaged crowd, definitely want to talk about it. What’s more, so do some members of Congress, such as Senator Marco Rubio.

Rubio was one of the people interviewed in the buzz-worthy segment Sunday night and told 60 Minutes that “there’s a stigma on Capitol Hill” about officially discussing or looking into the topic. “Anything that enters an airspace that’s not supposed to be there is a threat,” he said.

The focus of the report was recent highly publicized videos of the military encountering what are, to put it bluntly, flying objects that are not identified. You know, UFOs.

Whitaker spoke with Luis Elizondo, longtime intelligence officer and former head of the Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program (AATIP), which he says was tasked with the mission “to collect and analyze information involving anomalous aerial vehicles.”

“What I guess in the vernacular you call them UFOs. We call them UAPs,” he said.

Whitaker elaborated, explaining that Elizondo told them “AATIP was a loose-knit mix of scientists, electro-optical engineers, avionics and intelligence experts, often working part-time. They combed through data and records, and analyzed videos like this.”

“Imagine a technology that can do 6-to-700 g-forces, that can fly at 13,000 miles an hour, that can evade radar and that can fly through air and water and possibly space. And oh, by the way, has no obvious signs of propulsion, no wings, no control surfaces and yet still can defy the natural effects of Earth’s gravity,” he said. “That’s precisely what we’re seeing.”

The multiple interviews and analyses in the piece created relatively big news and spawned a headlined trending topic on Twitter. It was a “debate” about the show, the Twitter description explained. If anything can cause debate and discussion, it’s this topic, and the tweets were there by the thousands. Here are just a few.

This one stuck out because … seriously.

Shows how much has been going on over the last year when the Government admits UFOs are real and 60 Minutes is covering it, and most people are like “So?”. Now the cicadas are getting all the press! 😄 #UFOs https://t.co/CONcOOppvi — Tony Pann (@TonyPannWBAL) May 17, 2021

A good portion of the reaction was people impressed with the collection of all that’s come out to date into one concise report. A tribute to Bill Whitaker’s reporting.

A lot of this has been leaked in drips and drabs before, but seeing it all in one spot, with videos, is wild. https://t.co/1vAywpkDpc — Ty Schalter (@tyschalter) May 17, 2021

The interview with Navy pilot David Fravor really captured the attention, both Sunday night and into Monday.

People are ready for this story, however it turns out.

Kind of amazing how quickly the Pentagon has gone from “UFOs? Just weather balloons and swamp gas” to “yeah, everyday we see shit we can’t explain.” Don’t know what to make of it. https://t.co/iKkgK7RSky — Jeet Heer (@HeerJeet) May 16, 2021

Titillating report last night on UFOs and an upcoming US govt. report. Secret foreign tech advances? Visitors from space? #TheTruthIsOutThere https://t.co/klL78ybVmZ — Amanda Garrett (@agarrettABJ) May 17, 2021

The part that surprised me most I think was when a former Navy pilot said he saw a UFO practically every day for a year off the coast of Virginia. (Separately, the inevitable natsec-ization of all this is unfortunate.) — Jacob Silverman (@SilvermanJacob) May 17, 2021

Just watched the @60Minutes segments on UAPs/UFOs. For the first time we heard an account about the 2004 incident west of San Diego from US naval aviator Lt. Cmdr. Alex Dietrich. She seemed credible, serious, and forever changed by what she saw that day over the Pacific. — James Pethokoukis (@JimPethokoukis) May 16, 2021

Very, very into the @60Minutes UAP #/UFO story.The truth is out there… — Garrett Haake (@GarrettHaake) May 16, 2021

This UFO stuff is nuts.I’m excited to discover which movie depiction of contact with another form of life is closest to accurate. Gotta root for Contact, right? https://t.co/CaZ9l4tXqd — Sam Stein (@samstein) May 17, 2021

(My fave is this one):

The government telling you UFOS are real is like smoking pot with your dad. After it happens it’s like is the even cool anymore? — jon schabl (@JSchabl) May 17, 2021

There are also party poopers, of course.

60 minutes dedicating valuable time that could be spent on more pressing societal issues toward UFOs is tabloid journalism IMO — 𝐄𝐱𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐫 𝐏𝐨𝐩𝐞 (@exavierpope) May 17, 2021

And, naturally, plausible alternate explanations offered.

On the one hand, it is weird that there are a bunch of reports of UFOs and no one really pays any attention to themOn the other hand, everyone in their heart knows they’re just weird optical illusions or whatever and not actually aliens so no reason to get too bent out of shape — Ben Dreyfuss (@bendreyfuss) May 17, 2021

My conspiracy theory is that the whole UFO thing is just a 🚀🚀🚀 funding pitch for the next Defense Appropriations bill: https://t.co/R7TS4Ok5aO — David Fickling (@davidfickling) May 17, 2021

ok guys time to come clean it is me I am the one who has been piloting these UFOs — Liam Stack (@liamstack) May 17, 2021

There’s an advanced civilization that is indigenous to this planet that has mastered multiple methods of powered flight and we should probably assume that it’s responsible for these UFOs. — Joshua Holland (@JoshuaHol) May 17, 2021

I still think UFOs are human historians from the future.That’s my theory and I’m sticking to it. — mike freeman (@mikefreemanNFL) May 17, 2021

There is even additional proof being offered.

It can’t be a coincidence that all these UFO sightings are happening AND my 7-11 is sold out of Reese’s Pieces. — Mark Ellis (@markellislive) May 17, 2021

But obviously these two are the best hot takes:

My friends in the UFO community after tonight’s @60Minutes pic.twitter.com/WuUxkXtldA — Duncan of Ravenfeld Manor (@duncantrussell) May 16, 2021

Shit crazy, indeed, sir.

But a UFO/UAP report is being delivered to Congress the Director of National Intelligence (DNI) and the Secretary of Defense (SecDef) on all these mysterious sightings by next month. The 60 Minutes report took over Twitter for hours.

Obviously, if the truth IS out there, people want to hear it. Here’s hoping it’s awesome. 👽

