Impeachment Witnesses: Giuliani Was Looking for Political Dirt in Ukraine, Not Promoting U.S. National Interest

By Josh FeldmanNov 13th, 2019, 4:31 pm

Saul Loeb / AFP / Getty Images

Both Bill Taylor and George Kent testified during today’s impeachment hearing that Rudy Giuliani’s Ukraine activities were not about promoting U.S. national interests.

Congresswoman Val Demings asked, “Was Mr. Giuliani promoting US national interests or policy in Ukraine?”

Taylor responded, “I don’t think so, ma’am.”

“No, he was not,” Kent said.

When asked what Giuliani was doing, Kent added, “I believe he was looking to dig up political dirt against a potential rival in the next election cycle.”

Taylor agreed with that assessment.

