Both Bill Taylor and George Kent testified during today’s impeachment hearing that Rudy Giuliani’s Ukraine activities were not about promoting U.S. national interests.

Rep. Demings: "Was Mr. Giuliani promoting US national interests or policy in Ukraine?" Taylor: "I don't think so, ma'am." Kent: "No, he was not." Demings: What interests was he promoting? Kent: I believe he was looking to dig up political dirt against a potential rival. pic.twitter.com/R4LchphJYW — NBC News (@NBCNews) November 13, 2019

Congresswoman Val Demings asked, “Was Mr. Giuliani promoting US national interests or policy in Ukraine?”

Taylor responded, “I don’t think so, ma’am.”

“No, he was not,” Kent said.

When asked what Giuliani was doing, Kent added, “I believe he was looking to dig up political dirt against a potential rival in the next election cycle.”

Taylor agreed with that assessment.

You can watch above, via NBC News.

