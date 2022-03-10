Donald Trump Jr. dropped an odd five-minute rant on Wednesday titled, “The Truth: Trump Proved Everyone Wrong About Russia!”

In the video posted to Rumble, Trump Jr. said his father was not the “apologist” for dictators the media made him out to be, but instead he “knew how to deal with powerful men.”

Jr. said his father “knew that flattering that man [Putin] would get you a lot more than calling him out and embarrassing him on a world stage.”

“So my father understands that, you know, men will blow up deals over ego. I’ve seen it my whole life, and my father’s certainly seen it. Because he’s dealt with powerful, egotistical people his entire life. He’s built a brand around dealing with those people. World leaders aren’t any different,” Trump Jr. argued.

“You call out a leader. You embarrass him, an ego-maniacal kind of person, whether it’s Putin, whether it’s Kim Jong Un […] You call them out on a world stage and you embarrass them, what do you think is going to happen?” Trump Jr. asked.

“Maybe Trump understood that. He knew exactly how to play these guys and he played it like a fiddle,” he added.

Jr.’s comments come on the heels of criticism his father has received for calling Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine “savvy” and “genius.”

Critic’s lambasted Jr.’s appearance and high energy online. Ron Filipkowski jested that it was his fiancee’s birthday, writing, “It’s Guilfoyle’s birthday, so Junior got into the party supplies early.”

It’s Guilfoyle’s birthday, so Junior got into the party supplies early. He claims that daddy only praised Putin and Kim because he was using psychological warfare on them: “He knew exactly how to play these guys, and he played them like a fiddle!” pic.twitter.com/4otuhtECKX — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) March 9, 2022

Even Alex Jones got in on the commentary surrounding Jr.’s appearance, saying, he’s tired of critics claiming “Don Junior is a cokehead.” Adding, that is “what they always say about me.”

Jones went on to say that Jr.’s high energy makes him a good public speaker, “he’s really becoming a good orator, one of the best, I mean just a couple of years ago he was OK.”

“Now its like damn that’s a powerful speech, that’s better than Joel Osteen or somebody or Martin Luther King,” Jones concluded.

Alex Jones says he is tired of people accusing Don Jr and him of being on cocaine. He says that Junior is just a high energy person and has become a great orator like MLK and Joel Osteen. pic.twitter.com/Q9bDasx7rS — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) March 10, 2022

