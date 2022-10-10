Indiana AG Tries to Clean Up Supporting Kanye West’s Anti-Semitism — By Blasting ‘Media and Hollywood Elites’

Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita (R) has responded to the backlash over his stunning defense of Kanye West’s anti-Semitic social media posts with some awkward clean-up.

In a post Sunday afternoon, Rokita saluted the rapper’s “independent thinking” — this one day after West declared he was “going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE” in a post now-deleted by Twitter.

Rokita walked by his support of West by going after “the media and Hollywood elites.”

“My post was specifically and clearly aimed at the hypocrisy of the media and Hollywood elites, not anything to do with other comments,” Rokita wrote. “I have an obvious, clear and substantial Congressional and public record of being 100% supportive of the Jewish community and Israel.”

My post was specifically and clearly aimed at the hypocrisy of the media and Hollywood elites, not anything to do with other comments. I have an obvious, clear and substantial Congressional and public record of being 100% supportive of the Jewish community and Israel. — Todd Rokita (@AGToddRokita) October 10, 2022

Beyond the anti-Semitic comments, West has recently worn “white lives matter” attire, spread a conspiracy theory about the media encouraging Lizzo to be overweight as a “genocide of the Black race,” and used anti-Semitic tropes to attack Jared Kushner.

Rokita made national headlines earlier this year when he announced an investigation into a doctor who treated a 10-year-old rape victim who sought an abortion. The doctor later filed a claim against Rokita for defamation after he alleged that she did not report the rape to the proper authorities.

