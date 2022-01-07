The store of the far-right conspiracy site Infowars made $165 million in sales over three years – despite owner Alex Jones claiming that the site is barely surviving financially, reported HuffPost on Friday.

Jones has been aggressively promoting the store to his radio show audience. On Thursday, he told a caller, “As much begging as I do, we can barely pay the bills. I’m not going to stop growth and let them push us backwards. I need your help, Frank. I need your help!”

HuffPost reported:

Despite his pleas for money, Infowars’ store ― where Jones sells an amalgamation of dietary supplements and survival gear ― made $165 million in sales from September 2015 to the end of 2018, according to court filings related to a lawsuit Jones recently lost over his lies about the 2012 Sandy Hook school massacre. The records, first obtained by HuffPost, give the clearest picture to date of the financial situation of the Infowars website and Jones himself. The records also provide a window into how vast and powerful Jones’ reach is and may provide clues into how he funds his political activities, including his participation in the U.S. Capitol attack on Jan. 6, 2021. HuffPost is publishing the full financial records of the store.

