Symptomatic breakthrough cases of Covid-19 only represent .098 percent of the nation’s vaccinated population, according to an unpublished Centers for Disease Control and Prevention document obtained by ABC News.

The internal documents reportedly determined that roughly 153,000 symptomatic breakthrough cases have occurred as of last week, while more than 156 million Americans are fully vaccinated, meaning only .098 percent are reporting more severe infections.

“The risk to fully vaccinated people is dramatically less than that to unvaccinated individuals. The occurrence of breakthrough cases is expected and, at this point, is not at a level that should raise any concerns about the performance of the currently available vaccines,” Matthew Ferrari, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Dynamics at Pennsylvania State University, told ABC News.

“Some vaccinated folks may still get infected, some may still transmit. And the more vaccinated people there are, the more breakthrough cases we’ll see.”

Although the nation is witnessing an uptick in cases, hitting the highest infection rate since early May, unvaccinated Americans are far more likely to exhibit symptomatic cases, while medical experts have continuously stressed that vaccines do not provide complete immunity.

The rise in infections is also driven by the delta variant, which is far more contagious and now makes up for more than 83 percent of cases in the U.S.

“While anecdotal cases and clusters can conjure concern around the vaccine, when put in the larger context of how many people have been vaccinated and the sheer volume of cases in the unvaccinated population, we recognize that the vaccines are working and how rare breakthroughs actually are,” said Dr. John Brownstein, an ABC contributor and the chief innovation officer at Boston Children’s Hospital.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com