On NBC’s Late Night with Seth Meyers, former Star Trek star and outspoken political activist George Takei railed against President Donald Trump’s immigration policy and, after discussing his own family’s internment by American soldiers during World War II, blasted the president’s border family separation policy as a “grotesque new low.”

Takei, who famously portrayed Lt. Hikaru Sulu on Star Trek: The Original Series, spoke with Meyers about his own childhood experience of watching his family being evicted from their home in Los Angeles and ultimately imprisoned in an Arkansas internment camp.

“How hard is it for you to see what’s happening to families at the border right now,” Meyers asked, “thinking that maybe what had happened to you was part of American history as opposed to American present?”

A fierce critic of Trump’s, Takei responded by saying that what was happening at the US-Mexico border now is, in some ways, worse that what he and hundreds of thousands of Japanese-American citizens had to endure 75 years ago.

“It is a parallel, but it’s a new low because we as children were always together with our parents. We were never separated and our parents protected us from the reality that was surrounding us,” Takei said. “What we have on the southern borders now is a grotesque new low. Children being torn away from their parents. Infants torn away, put in filthy, disgusting, cages with human waste in it. I mean, children, and to really underscore the evil in this, some of them are scattered to the far reaches of the United States from the southern border: Minnesota, Wisconsin, New Jersey. I mean, intentional cruelty, evil, and when the courts order them to bring the children and the parents together, they are so incompetent that they can’t find the right child or the parents to put them together.”

“It is an American tragedy and an American disgrace,” he added.

Watch the video above, via NBC.

