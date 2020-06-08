Iranian lawmakers on Sunday chanted “death to America” in an apparent show of support for American protesters in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

“To show respect for the movement of the oppressed in the United States, I ask you to stand for a few seconds and chant ‘death to America’ to show our respect,” a member of Iran’s parliament said, according to footage posted by Al Arabiya. Lawmakers then stood and chanted “death to America.”

Floyd died in the custody of Minneapolis police on May 25. Protests over his death have spread to several countries, including Iran, where protesters last week displayed signs showing Floyd’s last words, “I can’t breath.”

Iranian leaders have used the incident to take aim at America. “If [America] wants to keep lips sealed now, it should always keep them that way,” Foreign Minister Javad Zarif wrote on Twitter Tuesday, describing “scenes of brutality against protesters and press.”

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei said in a speech the incident revealed the U.S. government’s “true nature.” Iranian users created a hashtag in response to his comments, noting his regime killed an estimated 1,500 protesters in November and another 176 people after inadvertently downing a commercial plane in January.

Watch above via Al Arabiya.

