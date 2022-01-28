‘Iraq Has WMDs’ Booster David Frum Gets Roasted Online After Bashing Weather Forecasters For Lacking Certainty

By Kipp Jones
Jan 28th, 2022
 

David Frum on Andrew Sullivan PodcastDavid Frum, who wrote former President George W. Bush’s infamous “Axis of Evil” speech in 2002, was obliterated online Thursday and Friday for criticizing the imprecise nature of weather forecasts.

With a powerful nor’easter expected to blanket much of the east coast with snow this weekend, meteorologists are doing their best to prepare people. Meteorology has made leaps and bounds in recent decades, thanks to the emergence of new technologies.

Still, weather models are often flawed, and so in an attempt to prepare people for the worst, meteorologists often offer ranges for precipitation, wind, and temperature.

Oftentimes, people are unhappy with the uncertainty of weather models, and understandably so. Such predictions can lead to altered personal plans, shuttered construction sites, and emergency declarations — sometimes in vain.

Frum, a man who should probably avoid criticizing any and all forecasts for the remainder of his life, appeared particularly peeved Thursday by models for this weekend’s winter storm.

Frum of course wrote these words, which were delivered by Bush at the 2002 State of the Union address:

[North Korea, Iran and Iraq] and their terrorist allies, constitute an axis of evil, arming to threaten the peace of the world. By seeking weapons of mass destruction, these regimes pose a grave and growing danger. They could provide these arms to terrorists, giving them the means to match their hatred. They could attack our allies or attempt to blackmail the United States. In any of these cases, the price of indifference would be catastrophic.

Frum, prior to the 2003 invasion of Iraq, actually stated that the fight “is probably going to go very, very fast. The shooting should be over within just a very few days from when it starts.”

There were no weapons of mass destruction in Iraq, and the Iraq War lasted much longer than a few days.

Naturally, given his abhorrent record with regard to prognosticating substantive events, Frum was obliterated online Thursday and Friday for having the audacity to demand more accurate models, re: the coming weather.

Meteorologists also had their turn bludgeoning Frum over his atrocious tweet.

