David Frum, who wrote former President George W. Bush’s infamous “Axis of Evil” speech in 2002, was obliterated online Thursday and Friday for criticizing the imprecise nature of weather forecasts.

With a powerful nor’easter expected to blanket much of the east coast with snow this weekend, meteorologists are doing their best to prepare people. Meteorology has made leaps and bounds in recent decades, thanks to the emergence of new technologies.

Still, weather models are often flawed, and so in an attempt to prepare people for the worst, meteorologists often offer ranges for precipitation, wind, and temperature.

Oftentimes, people are unhappy with the uncertainty of weather models, and understandably so. Such predictions can lead to altered personal plans, shuttered construction sites, and emergency declarations — sometimes in vain.

Frum, a man who should probably avoid criticizing any and all forecasts for the remainder of his life, appeared particularly peeved Thursday by models for this weekend’s winter storm.

1-6 inches of snow predicted tomorrow? Can you imagine if any other profession allowed itself a similar range? “Your plane will depart tomorrow between 1 and 6.” “We’ve bought you a dress between size 1 and 6.” “Best to limit your daily wine intake to between 1 glass and 6.” — David Frum (@davidfrum) January 28, 2022

Frum of course wrote these words, which were delivered by Bush at the 2002 State of the Union address:

[North Korea, Iran and Iraq] and their terrorist allies, constitute an axis of evil, arming to threaten the peace of the world. By seeking weapons of mass destruction, these regimes pose a grave and growing danger. They could provide these arms to terrorists, giving them the means to match their hatred. They could attack our allies or attempt to blackmail the United States. In any of these cases, the price of indifference would be catastrophic.

Frum, prior to the 2003 invasion of Iraq, actually stated that the fight “is probably going to go very, very fast. The shooting should be over within just a very few days from when it starts.”

There were no weapons of mass destruction in Iraq, and the Iraq War lasted much longer than a few days.

Naturally, given his abhorrent record with regard to prognosticating substantive events, Frum was obliterated online Thursday and Friday for having the audacity to demand more accurate models, re: the coming weather.

You said we’d be greeted as liberators. https://t.co/gRdxDQtTjT — Max Abrahms (@MaxAbrahms) January 28, 2022

“Iraq has 1 to 6 weapons of mass destruction” https://t.co/zAi9w4iScJ — Christian Britschgi (@christianbrits) January 28, 2022

If I, say, predicted that an unjust war would be over in a few days I’d probably be wary of criticizing the accuracy of other professions. https://t.co/Pbugu6BRiR — Bradford Pearson (@BradfordPearson) January 28, 2022

Imagine getting a forecast wrong. In other news, love this thing you wrote for National Review in February 2003. https://t.co/Xn3qllLcML pic.twitter.com/ToDEpY2sjh — Craig Calcaterra (@craigcalcaterra) January 28, 2022

How many people did you estimate would be killed by the Iraq War when you wrote the speech for Bush? — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) January 28, 2022

Meteorologists also had their turn bludgeoning Frum over his atrocious tweet.

Grateful for all the hard working meteorologists who truly do their best to warn the public when a storm is coming. https://t.co/CRLuy6jOJe — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) January 28, 2022

You’re likely to regret this tweet in 1-6 hours. #WxTwitter doesn’t take kindly to being gaslit https://t.co/6vxUKyVs8K — Zach Covey (@ZachCoveyTV) January 28, 2022

In order to forecast snow, the models tell us how much liquid precipitation is possible. Then we have to convert that to snow. 1-6” snow is actually equivalent to 0.1” – 0.6” water (or 0.05 – 0.3 for powdery snow) so it’s actually way more precise of a forecast than you think — Ava Marie (@AvaWBAL) January 28, 2022

Gaslighting the people who are trying to save lives in this event in front of almost 1 million followers is completely unacceptable and unprofessional. I would love to explain in detail why the 1-6” range is completely acceptable in this situation if you message me 😁 — Meteorologist Katie Nickolaou (@weather_katie) January 28, 2022

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com