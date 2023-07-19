IRS Whistleblower Says He Hopes He’s An ‘Example’ to LGBTQ Community: ‘We Should Always Do The Right Thing’

Former Special Agent and IRS whistleblower Joseph Ziegler testified before the House Oversight Committee on Wednesday and expressed his hope that he will be an example to the LGBTQ+ community.

Ziegler along with another whistleblower, Gary Shapley allege that investigations in the Hunter Biden by the IRS were obstructed.

Wednesday was the first time Ziegler was identified by name. He worked for 13 years as a special agent in the IRS’ Criminal Investigation Division. In a prepared testimony, he described himself as a “gay Democrat married to a man.”

In a clip that began circulating Twitter via The Recount, Ziegler says he hopes his action will inspire others to fight for the truth.

Former Special Agent Joseph Ziegler, the whistleblower on the IRS Hunter Biden investigation, says he hopes he’s “an example” to LGBTQ people: “We should always do the right thing … I kind of equate this to the experience and feelings I encountered when coming out.” pic.twitter.com/uku6i3xSDr — The Recount (@therecount) July 19, 2023

“I hope that I am an example to other LGBTQ people out there who are questioning doing the right thing at the potential costs to themselves and others. We should always do the right thing no matter how painful the process might be,” Ziegler said.

“I kind of equate this to the experience and feelings I encountered when coming out. It was honestly one of the hardest things I ever had to go through. I contemplated scenarios that would’ve been highly regrettable, but I did what is right and I’m standing, or I’m sitting here in front of you today,” he added.

