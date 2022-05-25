Is This Real? Epic Drone Footage of Tom Brady Draining a Hole-In-One Divides Twitter

Legendary quarterback Tom Brady might be playing the wrong sport — that is if a golf shot he shared on Twitter Wednesday is authentic.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion shared a video in a tweet Wednesday that has some people wondering if there is anything he can’t do.

In the video, Brady used an iron to rip a ball off a fairway (where there was conspicuously a tee box).

He and those around him reacted after it apparently went in. The video then cuts to drone footage which tracked Brady’s shot from the box to the cup.

The spry 44-year-old commented, “This is why you film every shot on the course…”

This is why you film every shot on the course… 🎥: @ari_fararooy + @ShadowLion pic.twitter.com/h9QrbLKOmu — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) May 25, 2022

If the video is real, then Brady might be good at this golf thing. If not, props to the Bucs quarterback on hoodwinking sports Twitter. (He did attempt to hawk his course attire in the thread).

The video quickly attracted nearly two million views, but not everyone was sold on its authenticity.

He can’t keep getting away with the CGI stunts https://t.co/aryno1q04N — matt (@sponhourm) May 25, 2022

The fakest ish I’ve ever seen — Jeremy White (@JeremyWGR) May 25, 2022

Faked. — Rhett Reese (@RhettReese) May 25, 2022

SUPER lame if this isn’t real. where’s the proof. — Jake Whittenberg 🎥📺🇺🇸 (@jwhittenbergK5) May 25, 2022

Despite doubt about whether Brady is actually capable of making such a shot, others who watched the video were quick to crown him as a human anomaly.

Is there anything Tom Brady can’t do? 🤩pic.twitter.com/n0RbJbMZAz — Caesars Sportsbook (@CaesarsSports) May 25, 2022

Not only did Tom Brady stick this, but the drone shot was insane. One of the sickest golf shot angles you’ll ever see. pic.twitter.com/1AJZ2oW7MS — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) May 25, 2022

There anything he CAN’T do? https://t.co/4Zh9Rkk4ut — Jim Murray (@bigjimmurray) May 25, 2022

Tom, the most impressive part of this is the concentration to swing with a drone basically dive bombing you https://t.co/0bG12XjbQB — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) May 25, 2022

Brady told ESPN’s Tom VanHaaren the shot was legit:

Tom Brady told us just now that this is a real shot, but he doesn’t consider it a hole-in-one, because they put the ball in the middle of the fairway in a created tee box on a par four. Still calls it a “once in a lifetime shot.” https://t.co/POQnufLR2q — Tom VanHaaren (@TomVH) May 25, 2022

Brady will pair up with fellow NFL veteran Aaron Rodgers next week for a 12-round match against Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen. The Match will air on TNT at 6:30 p.m. ET on June 1.

