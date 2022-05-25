Is This Real? Epic Drone Footage of Tom Brady Draining a Hole-In-One Divides Twitter

Tom Brady Purportedly Hits Hole-in-One

Legendary quarterback Tom Brady might be playing the wrong sport — that is if a golf shot he shared on Twitter Wednesday is authentic.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion shared a video in a tweet Wednesday that has some people wondering if there is anything he can’t do.

In the video, Brady used an iron to rip a ball off a fairway (where there was conspicuously a tee box).

He and those around him reacted after it apparently went in. The video then cuts to drone footage which tracked Brady’s shot from the box to the cup.

The spry 44-year-old commented, “This is why you film every shot on the course…”

If the video is real, then Brady might be good at this golf thing. If not, props to the Bucs quarterback on hoodwinking sports Twitter. (He did attempt to hawk his course attire in the thread).

The video quickly attracted nearly two million views, but not everyone was sold on its authenticity.

Despite doubt about whether Brady is actually capable of making such a shot, others who watched the video were quick to crown him as a human anomaly.

Brady told ESPN’s Tom VanHaaren the shot was legit:

Brady will pair up with fellow NFL veteran Aaron Rodgers next week for a 12-round match against Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen. The Match will air on TNT at 6:30 p.m. ET on June 1.

