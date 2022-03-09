‘ISIS Bride’ Says House Republican With Whom She Had Affair Was ‘Turned On’ by Her Radical Past

Rep. Van Taylor (R-TX) was “turned on” by the radical past of “ISIS Bride” Tania Joya, she claimed in a new interview.

The representative of Texas’ 3rd congressional district was forced to a runoff last Tuesday by primary opponent Keith Self.

After Taylor’s alleged affair with Joya was reported last week, he told his supporters he had made a “terrible mistake,” and would not seek another term.

“About a year ago, I made a horrible mistake that has caused deep hurt and pain among those I love most in this world,” Taylor wrote. “I had an affair, it was wrong, and it was the greatest failure of my life.”

He did not mention Joya by name in the statement.

Joya opened up about Taylor to the Daily Mail on Wednesday.

She divulged that Taylor was allegedly obsessed with sex and often gave her cash. She also complained he stopped short of taking her out and buying her gifts.

“For me it was making love, but for him it was just sex,” she told the outlet. “Whenever he was in town, four, five times a night, he was all over me,” she told the outlet. “There were no flowers, no gifts. He didn’t take me on a single date in eight months. He was like, no, I’m too famous, everywhere I go I get harassed.”

Joya, the widow of deceased ISIS fighter John Georgelas, added:

A couple of times, like Christmas, my birthday, Valentine’s Day, he gave me cash, $500 a time. That was it… I said, wow, it feels like you’re paying me for sex. It made me cringe but he claimed he was too busy to buy gifts and didn’t want the paper trail on his credit card… One person said to me, you’re his booty call. I didn’t really know what that was because I’d been MIA for ten years in the Middle East.

Joy also told the Mail that Taylor, a married Iraq War veteran, was “turned on” by her ISIS past.

“He thought it was really cool that he was having sex with the First Lady of ISIS,” she claimed. “To be honest I haven’t been with a single guy in America who doesn’t think that’s a turn-on. It’s really sick but at the same time we would just laugh about it.”

Their affair began in 2021, she previously claimed.

