Israeli Newspapers Publish All Black Front Pages Day After Netanyahu Passes Bill to Gut Supreme Court

Several of Israel’s most-read newspapers ran all-black page-one ads on Tuesday, a day after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government passed a key pillar in its controversial judicial overhaul, which has sparked months of mass protests.

Democratech Israel, one of the groups leading the protest movement, placed the ads in Israel Hayom, Yediot Aharonot, Calcalist, The Marker, and Haaretz.

“Israel’s engine will never give up,” read the ads on another all-black page inside each publication.

Netanyahu’s government passed a bill on Monday, 64 to 0 as the opposition walked out after chanting “shame” in Knesset, which effectively ended judicial review in the country. The bill limited the judiciary, including the Supreme Court, to overturn laws it deemed “unreasonable,” the historic standard in the country as Israel does not have a constitution.

Political scientist Ian Bremmer shared an image of the papers together and captioned it, “‘a dark day for israeli democracy.’”

covers of israel’s newspapers:

‘a dark day for israeli democracy’ pic.twitter.com/a3DiuHhB8F — ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) July 25, 2023

Notably, Israel Hayom, which translates to “Israel Today” is owned and published by Miriam Adelson the wife of late GOP mega-donor and Netanyahu supporter Sheldon Adelson. Israel Hayom has long been both Israel’s most widely circulated paper and closely aligned with Netanyahu and his agenda.

עלו עלינו!

והשתדלנו כל כך להסתיר את הלוגו שלנו **בעמוד השני בעיתון** https://t.co/0sVoNrRPjc pic.twitter.com/V3jF0IHaRW — מחאת ההייטק (@Techrael1) July 25, 2023

The papers were published the morning after remarkable scenes of protests in Tel Aviv turned violent as police physically removed protestors.

So today the gov started it take over of the High Court and in the same night they decided to show us what a dictatorship looks like. Absolute chaos in Tel Aviv. pic.twitter.com/7gdrs8bWvn — Louis Fishman لوي فيشمان לואי פישמן (@Istanbultelaviv) July 25, 2023

💥Must see: Israel Police water cannon aims at a protester sitting quietly on a wall until the force of the stream topples him pic.twitter.com/qFJs8B02D7 — Noga Tarnopolsky נגה טרנופולסקי نوغا ترنوبولسكي💙 (@NTarnopolsky) July 24, 2023

