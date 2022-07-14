Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid immediately contradicted U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday while standing right next to him at a joint presser on confronting the Iranian nuclear threat.

“I made it absolutely clear we will not, let me say it again, we will not allow Iran to acquire a nuclear weapon,” said Biden during a joint press conference in Israel. “I continue to believe diplomacy is the best way to achieve this outcome.”

Lapid rebutted Biden directly, addressing him in his dispute.

“Words will not stop them, Mr. President. Diplomacy will not stop them,” he said. “The only way to stop them is to put a credible military threat on the table.”

Biden is in Israel as part of a days-long trip to the Middle East that also includes stopping in Saudi Arabia despite criticism in light of the 2018 murder of Saudi dissident and Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi. The United States has said that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman authorized Khashoggi’s death. Biden’s Mideast trip also comes amid the Iranian threat and Israel seeking to normalize ties with Saudi Arabia and other countries.

Biden and Lapid signed “The Jerusalem Declaration on the US-Israel Strategic Partnership” that reaffirms “the unbreakable bonds between” the United States and Israel “and the enduring commitment of the United States to Israel’s security.”

It also reaffirmed “the longstanding security relationship between the United States and Israel and the unshakable U.S. commitment to Israel’s security, and especially to the maintenance of its qualitative military edge.” It also reaffirms the U.S. “commitment never to allow Iran to acquire a nuclear weapon, and that it is prepared to use all elements of its national power to ensure that outcome.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

