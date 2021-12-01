Embattled CNN anchor Chris Cuomo addressed his recent suspension publicly for the first time on his Sirius XM radio show Wednesday morning, saying “It hurts to even say it.”

Cuomo discussed his suspension, announced Tuesday, asking his producer to “cut the music” as he struck a somber tone and said, “It’s embarrassing. But I understand it.”

Cuomo has come under fire in recent days for violating ethical and journalist standards in his apparent efforts to help uncover damaging information about women who accused his brother, former Governor Andrew Cuomo (D-NY), of harassment.

The New York attorney general’s office made public Monday transcripts and text messages related to Cuomo’s efforts to help his brother, which quickly elicited calls from across the political spectrum for him to be fired.

Cuomo continued, at the top of his show called Let’s Get After It, saying, “And I understand why some people feel the way they do about what I did. I’ve apologized in the past, and I mean it.”

He add, “It’s the last thing I ever wanted to do, was compromise any of my colleagues.”

Reports surfaced after news of Cuomo’s suspension that his CNN colleagues, including fellow anchor Jake Tapper, were “infuriated” with CNN’s inaction regarding Cuomo.

“I know they have a process that they think is important. I respect that process, so I’m not going to talk about this any more than that,” concluded Cuomo.

