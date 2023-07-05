‘It Is Unbelievable!’ Morning Joe Crew Blasts Trump For Posting ‘F*ck Biden’ Meme On 4th of July

Morning Joe stars trashed ex-President Donald Trump’s social media activity — including a “Fuck Biden” meme — contrasting it with how others spent the 4th of July.

On Wednesday morning’s edition of MSNBC’s Morning Joe, co-host Willie Geist and show regular Claire McCaskill ripped Trump for spending Independence Day posting on social media while other candidates campaigned, singling out his “F Biden” post, as well as another that depicted Trump as a Revolutionary War general — even though he “chose not to” be a soldier himself, Geist noted:

WILLIE GEIST: The former president spent the holiday on social media railing against the Justice Department, his other perceived enemies, in addition to posting this photo of his head superimposed on George Washington’s body. And sharing a post that included the words F Joe Biden, which we’ve blurred out here.

Trump called for special counsel Jack Smith to be, quote, defunded. He also said Smith should be, quote, put out to rest before Democrats steal another election.

Donald Trump was one of the only Republican candidates actually not out campaigning yesterday. Ron DeSantis, Doug Burgum, Tim Scott, and Will Hurd all made competing appearances at the same Independence Day parade in Merrimack, New Hampshire. Former President Mike Pence went to Iowa, where he took part in a parade in Urbandale, where he pitched himself as a better option to Donald Trump.

[clip]

WILLIE GEIST: So clear, a pretty conventional 4th of July campaigning for most of the Republican candidates, Donald Trump posted on social media making himself into George Washington. The obvious distinction there, one of many, is that George Washington was a soldier. Donald Trump chose not to be one. But what is it say to you about the state of this Republican primary that Donald Trump thinks, I can just stay home, I can sit at my golf club and post on social media, and that works for me. I don’t even have to go out and do an event. I don’t even have to go out and press the flesh and do the things that other people feel like they need to do to get elected in Iowa and New Hampshire.

CLAIRE MCCASKILL: Well, in my opinion, one of the saddest things that’s happened in modern modern politics is the fact that so many candidates don’t think it’s important to go out and do what we call in politics retail, which is shaking hands, looking people in the eye, talking to them, answering their questions. That’s going away. And obviously for Donald Trump, he is much more comfortable at his very luxurious golf club with his thumbs on a device tweeting obscenities about the sitting president. You know, it’s interesting to me when I look at the four pictures that are on the screen right now. You know, I guarantee you that most of America that is looking at this screen right now goes, well, who are those other two guys? And that’s the other thing that’s interesting about this. We have a bunch of candidates that really have absolutely no name recognition, and they’re not going to get name recognition by marching in a small 4th of July parade in New Hampshire. That’s not going to do it. They’re going to have to raise big money in order for anybody to go, well, who is that? Other than to say who is that? So right now, Donald Trump’s in a commanding position. And think about that, Republican Party. You’ve got a guy who says f Biden on the 4th of July and he’s your man. It is unbelievable!