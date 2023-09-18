‘It Shouldn’t Be Vilified’: Fox News Doctor Slams DeSantis For Attacking Covid-19 Vaccine

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) recently advised his constituents under the age of 65 that they shouldn’t get the new Covid vaccine, but one doctor is saying his approach is wrong — on Fox News.

Dr. Marc Siegel, a Fox News contributor and regular commentator, appeared on America’s Newsroom with hosts Bill Hemmer and Dana Perino to discuss the fentanyl crisis as well as the comments by DeSantis. And Siegel not only expressed his disagreement with DeSantis, but said that giving people the freedom to choose whether or not they should get the vaccine “doesn’t mean denigrating” it.

Siegel also made clear that it’s not a governor’s decision to make, saying: “I think he did a great job at the beginning of the pandemic with nursing homes, with keeping businesses open, with keeping schools open. Hurray for that. He should not be weighing in on vaccines.”

First, he expressed his confidence in the new vaccine:

This particular vaccine is quite safe. It’s a tiny bit different than the previous one. It’s been looked at. Yes, the pharmaceutical companies should be more transparent. Yes, I’m very confident in this vaccine.

But then he went even further into why DeSantis should not be making medical decisions for the people living in his state:

But let me tell you where this vaccine decision should be made: not at a governor pulpit, but in a doctor’s office. It shouldn’t be vilified. Choice, Dana, doesn’t mean denigrating something. How about we bring it to the doctor and the patient? I say to the patient, ‘When did you have Covid last? I don’t want you to have this vaccine. You just had Covid. You had a bad reaction to the last vaccine. I don’t want you to have that.’ I make my recommendations, and the patient decides. Over the age of 65 for sure is the high-risk group. But I want to be able to do it on a one-on-one basis.

Watch the video above via Fox News.

