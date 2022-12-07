CNN anchor Don Lemon praised the family of fallen Officer Brian Sicknick for snubbing Republicans at a White House ceremony honoring January 6 heroes.

On Wednesday morning’s edition of CNN This Morning, Lemon and co-anchor Poppy Harlow interviewed Sicknick’s mother Gladys Sicknick, and his brothers Craig Sicknick and Ken Sicknick.

Lemon asked the family to explain their decision to snub Republican leaders Mitch McConnell and Kevin McCarthy at a White House ceremony honoring Brian and other January 6 responders with the Congressional Gold Medal, and praised their courage for doing so:

DON LEMON: You told me earlier in the break that you were looking for, you guys were trying to figure out what to say. And you said maybe the better way to say something is not to say anything at all.

GLADYS SICKNICK: That’s what I, you know, we were talking about saying something, and then we said, no, I think the best way is just to ignore them. And we had no idea it was going to blow up like this. We just we really didn’t. And I’m glad it did because I think it made them think about what they do. I mean, just sitting in the senators offices and, and looking at the pictures of their families behind them and thinking, you know, what do they do when they go home? What do they say that their children and their grandchildren when they go home, what kind of country is this going to be? Do they really want them to live in a country of their making?

DON LEMON: It took courage to do that. Was it tough to do? Craig?

CRAIG SICKNICK: Honestly, after what we’ve been through over the last almost two years now, no, I really do not hold respect for people who have no integrity, which is what, this is not a partisan issue. This is an integrity issue. The, they took an oath to defend and uphold the Constitution. And when somebody challenges it, like Trump, and they do nothing, the silence is deafening. Or worse. They keep perpetrating the same policies and lies that caused the insurrection to happen.

KEN SICKNICK: I think it was an ABC interview recently with with Mitch McConnell and he just he was asked four or five times in a row specifically, will you support Donald Trump or, It was everything was wishy washy, refused to say, no, I don’t support him. Well, you know, if he’s going to do this and, you know, but he never you know, I’m against tribalism. I’m against, you know, being, hey, you’re on my team or you’re on this team. But when when somebody is when somebody that’s potentially going to be the most powerful person in the world says, hey, I want to I’m going to we’re going to push the Constitution aside and not pay attention to it at all, or I’m going to just rip it up. How how do you support, how do you even say, “well…” That’s that’s a no brainer. That’s a no, I’m not going to support him.