‘It Was Embarrassing!’ Jen Psaki Straight-Up Asks NH Gov What Was Up With His People Laughing At Trump Mocking Sexual Assault

MSNBC host and former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki straight-up asked Republican New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu what he thought of his own neighbors laughing while ex-President Donald Trump mocked the sexual assault for which he was found liable.

Wednesday night’s CNN Town Hall has become as much a story because of Trump’s lies, attacks, and abuse of moderator Kaitlan Collins as it has for the hooting, cheering, and laughing crowd that encouraged him every step of the way. In particular, they whooped it up as Trump spent almost four solid minutes mocking E. Jean Carroll — whom a jury says Trump sexually abused.

On Sunday’s edition of MSNBC’s Inside With Jen Psaki, Psaki asked Sununu about that moment, and before she could get the question out, the governor blurted out that his constituents’ behavior was “embarrassing”:

JEN PSAKI: I did want to ask you about a scene from the town hall this week, which one of the things that struck me was the laughter in the audience, particularly when Trump was talking about E. Jean Carroll, someone who says he’s sexually abused, defamed, and now has to pay her $55 million. Now, you were not involved in making up the audience, but these are people in the audience from New Hampshire, Republicans in New Hampshire, undeclared voters in that room. I was curious just what your reaction was when you saw them laughing. CHRIS SUNUNU: It was embarrassing! I can understand, as the camera panned through that audience, I knew pretty much everybody in that au– they’re all Trump supporters. So the audience was absolutely filled with Trump supporters. So I wasn’t surprised to hear the support. But when you’re talking about a serious issue like that, and laughter and mocking and all that, that’s, it’s completely inappropriate, without a doubt. And it doesn’t shine a in a positive light on New Hampshire. But again, I understand what the audience makeup was. JEN PSAKI: Large percentage of Trump supporters. CHRIS SUNUNU: Oh, I would say almost all of them. Yeah.

