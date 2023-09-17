‘It Was My Decision’: Trump Claims Full Ownership for Directing the Effort to Overturn the 2020 Election

Former President Donald Trump assumed complete responsibility for his attempts to overturn his loss in the 2020 election.

As NBC’s Kristen Welker grilled Trump on numerous issues surrounding Jan. 6, she drilled down on who the ex-president was listening to as he pushed his unsubstantiated claims that the election was corrupted by mass fraud.

“The most senior lawyers in your own administration and on your campaign told you that after you lost more than 60 legal challenges that it was over,” Welker said. “Why did you ignore them and decide to listen to a new outside group of attorneys?”

“Because I didn’t respect them,” Trump answered.

Welker pointed out, “You hired them.”

“You get a recommendation,” Trump replied. They turn out to be RINOs, or they turn out to be not so good. In many cases, I didn’t respect them, but I did respect others. I respected many others that said the election was rigged.”

Welker followed up by asking Trump if he was listening to his outside lawyers who were fueling his claims about the election “because they were telling you what you wanted to hear?”

“You know who I listen to? Myself,” Trump said. “I saw what happened. I watched that election, and I thought the election was over at 10 o’clock in the evening… My instincts are a big part of it. That’s been the thing that’s gotten me to where I am, my instincts. But I also listen to people. There are many lawyers. I could give you many books. There are books that are written on how the election was rigged.”

“Just to be clear, were you listening to your lawyers’ advice, or were you listening to your own instincts?” Welker asked. This led to her asking Trump if he was “calling the shots” on claiming the 2020 election was “rigged.”

“Oh, sure. It was my decision,” Trump said. “I listened to some people. Some people said that. Guys like [former Attorney General] Bill Barr, who was a stiff, but he wasn’t there at the time. But he didn’t do his job because he was afraid. You know what he was afraid of? He was afraid of being impeached. He was petrified to be impeached.”

The former president currently faces four criminal indictments. One stems from Trump’s federal criminal charge of conspiring to overturn the 2020 presidential election results, and Trump also faces racketeering charges in Georgia from his alleged attempt to overturn the state’s election outcome.

Watch above via NBC.

