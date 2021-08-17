CBS News correspondent Christina Ruffini grilled State Department spokesperson Ned Price on Tuesday over whether the United States can provide safe passage for civilians to get to the Kabul airport amid the Taliban taking over the Afghan capital.

Ruffini, in her exchange with Price, challenged the Biden administration’s assertion that the Taliban agreed to allow for safe passage of civilians to the airport in that there have been cases of people, such as one family, being stopped by the Taliban at checkpoints and couldn’t get to the airport.

The CBS correspondent mentioned that President Joe Biden said in his speech on Monday that some of the Afghans who were eligible for Special Immigrant Visas, or SIVs – which are given to translators and others who assisted the United States in Afghanistan – declined to leave. Ruffini noted that White House press secretary Jen Psaki said during Tuesday’s White House press briefing that, as Ruffini put it, “a contingent that did not take advantage and depart,” which is different than Biden’s claim.

“What we’ve heard from Afghans on the ground is that they didn’t depart because they couldn’t get to the airport. Is it my understanding that the U.S. is still not providing any transportation either to Americans or to SIVs trying to get to the airport to depart…?,” asked Ruffini.

“We are doing everything we possibly can in a very fluid and dynamic and challenging security environment” – replied Price as Ruffini interjected with “I understand that,” though Price was able to finish his answer with “to bring to safety as many people who wish to do so.”

“There are broad categories of individuals that we’re prioritizing. In the first instance, we repatriated many of our embassy staff,” continued Price before Ruffini interrupted with “Ned, that’s not my question.”

“My question is are you providing any kind transportation for people who need to get to the airport. Are you considering a safe zone around the airport to make it easier for people to access these flights if they quality,” asked Ruffini.

“We are doing everything we can in a challenging and dynamic security environment. We are…” replied Price before Ruffini interrupted and said, “It’s a yes or no question.”

“We are engaging with the Taliban. We’ve heard these assurances of safe passage. Again, their words are only worth their words. We are going to be looking for follow-through. We are going to be…,” Price continued before Ruffini interjected with “But they’re not following through is what I’m telling you.”

“We are watching very closely, Christina,” responded Price. “This is a fluid situation.”

Price went on to say that the State Department “notified the first tranche of American citizens in Afghanistan” on Monday night “who had expressed an interest in being repatriated to the United States. Many of those individuals arrived at the airport. Many of them have been repatriated.”

“U.S. military flights…” continued Price before Ruffini interrupted and said, “But two of them are telling us right now they can’t get to the airport and have gone back home.”

Price responded that he “can’t speak to individual cases,” but “can speak to what we are seeking to do. We are doing everything within our power to effect a passage, effect a corridor of safe passage for civilians. Of course, that includes American citizens who are seeking to make their way to [the airport] for repatriation, safe passage for other civilians whether those are Afghans who have been referred for P1, for P2, for the SIV program, for our locally-engaged staff at the embassy.”

P1 and P2 are types of visas.

Price reiterated the United States is doing all it can to allow safe passage to the airport for civilians. “This is a dynamic, it’s a fluid, security environment. If we’re in a position to do more, I can guarantee you we will do as much as we can,” said Price.

“That’s not something you can do at the moment,” asked Ruffini.

“At the moment, we are doing everything we can to allow civilians to transit to the airport,” said Price.

Price then said that those who seek to relocate from Afghanistan should “shelter in place until and unless you receive a communication from the U.S. embassy.” In that communication, there is specific information on where to go “on the airport compound” and “when to go,” said Price.

“Unless and until individuals are instructed by the U.S. embassy to make their way to the [airport] compound, we are asking them to remain in place,” added Price.

“Right, but these are people who have been instructed and they can’t get there,” replied Ruffini. “So what is your advice to the Americans who have been notified, they have the email from you, they have the instructions, they can’t get there, they went back home and are hiding in their apartments…”

“We tell them in our communications that their safety needs to be their top priority. If they feel that it is unsafe for them to make their way to the airport, they should not seek to do so. We will continue to do all we can … and we will continue to be in touch with them, I should say, to provide clear guidance about when and how they should make their way to the airport compound.”

