‘It’s Actually An Actual Fact!’ Jean-Pierre Bristles At CNN Reporter Over WH ‘Suggestion’ There’s No Biden Impeachment Evidence

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre bristled when CNN correspondent Kayla Tausche referenced her “suggestion” that “there’s no evidence to back up” the GOP impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden — and told Tausche “I’m not suggesting it. That’s actually a fact!”

On Tuesday, Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy announced he was calling for the launch of an impeachment inquiry without a vote of the full House, in the face of a membership that can’t provide sufficient support to prevail in such a vote. Shortly thereafter, CNN reported that Trump privately coordinated with House GOP members on impeachment strategy.

The White House immediately went on the offensive, with White House Spokesperson for Oversight & Investigations Ian Sams putting out a statement and making the rounds on cable news. And on Wednesday morning, Sams dropped a 16-page dossier demanding the media “do your job” and call out Republican “lies.”

The impeachment came up a lot at Wednesday’s White House press briefing, during which KJP repeatedly referenced the Republicans cited in the Sams memo who have expressed doubts or downright ridiculed the lack of evidence for the move.

And when Tausche characterized the lack of evidence as a mere suggestion from the White House, Jean-Pierre cut her off several times to point those skeptical Republicans out again to refute the notion:

KAYLA TAUSCHE: Thank you. On impeachment. Does the President or the White House more broadly plan to comply with requests for information from House Republicans as part of the impeachment inquiry? MS. JEAN-PIERRE: Well, I — I’ve stated a couple of times, just in the past few minutes, that any — any specifics, inquiries or anything like that, that is something that my Cou- — the Counsel — my — the — my colleagues at the White House Counsel certainly will — will deal with. And they’ll — any specifics, I would refer you to them. KAYLA TAUSCHE: But you suggested that there’s no evidence to back up the Republicans’ effort — MS. JEAN-PIERRE: Which is true. KAYLA TAUSCHE: — here. MS. JEAN-PIERRE: I’m not suggesting it. That’s actually a fact! KAYLA TAUSCHE: If they are seeking information — MS. JEAN-PIERRE: Again, that is — KAYLA TAUSCHE: — would you provide the information? MS. JEAN-PIERRE: — something that the White House Counsel is going to deal with. And it’s not a suggestion. It’s actually an actual fact! When you have Republicans saying that there is no — no evidence, it doesn’t exist. They have said that. I mean, again, they couldn’t even put it up for a vote because they didn’t have the vote. So, it’s not a suggestion; it’s actually the fact. That’s their own words that I’m repeating back.

