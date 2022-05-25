‘It’s Always Bullsh*t!’ Joe Scarborough Goes Off on Republicans and Fox News Over Gun Rhetoric After Mass Shootings

Morning Joe host Joe Scarborough went off on Republicans and Fox News over the “bullshit” arguments they raise whenever there is a mass shooting, and the fear they engender in “freaks” who hoard firearms.

The massacre at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas was the dominant topic on Wednesday morning’s edition of MSNBC’s Morning Joe, with Scarborough and his cohosts spending most of the show’s four hours decrying the shootings, railing against pro-gun politics, and calling for action on gun control.

In one energetic commentary, Scarborough told co-host Willie Geist that pro-gun arguments that follow mass shootings reminded him of conspiracy theories.

“It’s always Whac-A-Mole. You know, they say, ‘well, what about this conspiracy theory?’ You disprove it after spending days. ‘Okay, well, what about this?’ And it’s always Whac-A-Mole,” Scarborough said.

He then went off on those predictable arguments, as well as pro-gun “freaks” and the “lies” that influence them:

That’s the same thing when you start talking about legislation. It doesn’t matter what the shooting is. It doesn’t matter what weapons were used, what ammo was used. It’s always whac-a…Oh, well that legislation wouldn’t help here or universal background checks wouldn’t help there, whatever. Again, always. It’s always Whac-A-Mole. And if you describe a gun a certain way, you say, oh, it’s not an assault weapon. Okay, semi-automatic assault. A semi-automatic. So “oh, well now you’re going after and now you’re going after handguns. Oh, my God, no.” It’s always a semantics game. It’s always Whac-A-Mole! It’s always bullshit! They always play the game. So they never have to talk about the children who are murdered, about all the deaths. One mass shooting after another mass shooting after another mass shooting. They always try to move you along with word games, try to push, try to redefine things in a way that never holds them accountable, that makes it sound like you’re going after somebody’s handgun or shotgun when that’s the last thing anybody’s doing. Going after weapons of war. They should go after weapons of war. They should go after weapons that police officers can’t stop. That police officers… and body armor? My God! These freaks! These freaks who actually think the federal government is coming to get them tomorrow. Right? These survivalists, these people who who have fear, make no mistake, who have fear churned up in them every night when they go online or watch TV and people say that the federal government is coming after them with the armies coming after them, with helicopters that were used in Afghanistan, and now they’re coming to get Americans! Or the FBI is coming to kick down your door and take away your gun. No, nobody’s talking about that, but that’s the sort of conspiracy theory. That’s the sort of lies spread on the Internet spread by Fox News, that freaks people out. That makes them paranoid. That puts us where we are right now, where mass shootings are now, are not the exception anymore every month, they’re the rule.

Watch above via MSNBC.

