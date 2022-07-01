‘It’s Going to Happen!’ Biden Sounds Alarm on Red States ‘Arresting’ Women for Getting Abortions in Other States

President Joe Biden sounded the alarm that authorities in states will begin arresting women who cross state lines to get an abortion, warning, “It’s going to happen!”

On Friday afternoon, the president convened what the White House dubbed “a virtual meeting with Governors to discuss efforts to protect access to reproductive health care” in the South Court Auditorium of the White House, in response to the Supreme Court’s 5-4 decision on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which effectively overturned Roe v. Wade.

New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham spoke at length about her state’s efforts to provide “a safe haven” for women seeking reproductive health care, after which the president picked up on her remarks.

Well, Michelle, you’re already standing up for folks on neighboring states. It matters. It matters a lot. And one of the things that I’m finding is that we are looking, again in the process, we’re in the process of looking at all the alternatives, including the sovereign nation question. But there’s going to be a lot more that’s going to come through. I mean, I think people are going to be shocked when the first state, the first state that tries to arrest a woman for crossing a state line to get health services. And I don’t, I don’t think people believe that’s going to happen. But it’s going to happen! And it’s going to, it’s going to telegraph to the whole country that this is this is a gigantic deal that goes beyond — I mean, it affects all your basic rights. And so at any rate, I thank you for all your all you’re already doing.

The president also ripped the Supreme Court during a press conference in Madrid, Spain to conclude the NATO summit Thursday, telling reporters that “The one thing that has been destabilizing is the outrageous behavior of the Supreme Court of the United States, in overruling not only Roe v. Wade, but essentially challenging the right to privacy.”

