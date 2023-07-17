‘It’s In The Name’: Ben Shapiro Baffled By Casting of New ‘Snow White’ Film, Insists Character Is ‘Racially-Specific’

Ben Shapiro was beside himself discussing the casting choices behind the new Disney live action adaptation of Snow White.

On the Friday edition of The Ben Shapiro Show, Shapiro pointed out an issue he had with the casting of the film, specifically with actress Rachel Zegler taking on the role of Snow White.

Shapiro appeared to suggest that Zegler, who is of both Columbian and Polish descent, is simply not white enough. A clip from the show began circulating on Twitter via Jason S. Campbell.

“They’ve cast Snow White. Snow White is now going to be played by Rachel Zegler. Okay? Now, Rachel Zegler, you may know. Again, her name is Snow White. Now, you might consider that racist, but that’s also the name of the actual fairytale,” Shapiro said.

“In the actual fairytale — this is from the original 1936 Snow White ‘skin as white as snow.’ Right. That is literally in her name. That’s why she has her name. So I guess just to like, screw with people, they’re casting Rachel Zegler,” Shapiro said.

He praised the actress but said the casting decision was still “weird.”

“There’s certain parts that are racially specific. I mean, very clearly so… Snow White is like maybe the only racially specific white princess because it’s in the name. And it’s not like greatly evil if a person is cast as what the part is — it’s very strange to me that if you cast Alexander Hamilton as a black person, that’s totally fine. But if you cast Martin Luther King as a white person, that is totally unacceptable,” Shapiro ranted.

“Maybe you should cast people as like what the description of the part is. There are certain parts where the person is described as white, and that’s okay. That’s not like the end of the world,” Shapiro said.

