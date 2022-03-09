‘It’s Incredibly Sad’: Prominent Pro-Life Activist Rips CPAC, Matt Schlapp for Ignoring Abortion

By Kipp Jones, Mar 9th, 2022, 6:54 pm
 

Prominent pro-life activist Alison Centofante accused CPAC and American Conservative Union chairman  Matt Schlapp on Wednesday of ignoring abortion at this year’s annual conference.

The Conservative Political Action Conference, which is put on by the ACU, was held from Feb. 24 to Feb. 27 in Orlando, Florida.

The four-day event featured acclaimed speakers, authors, activists and a speech former President Donald Trump.

According to Centofante, the event ignored a key issue for social conservatives: a discussion about abortion. Schlapp himself told Steve Bannon in late February, “We are no longer conservatives, we are Americans who love our founding.”

“CPAC claims to be the largest annual gathering of conservatives in the nation,” she wrote to begin a lengthy Twitter thread. “I’ve always been happy that #CPAC included the discussion of abortion and pro-life speakers, and have spoken twice at the conference. Once pregnant and once as a new mom.”

Centofante went on to detail how she said CPAC had quietly abandoned social conservative causes.

Centofante also noted that Schlapp took credit for shelving abortion as a key topic. He told NTP News “everything” at CPAC is ultimately pro-life.

Schlapp has already come under fire once this week from prominent conservatives.

Schlapp tweeted a message of support for transgender college swimmer Lia Thomas.

The tweet was roundly condemned by notable conservatives online.

