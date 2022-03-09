‘It’s Incredibly Sad’: Prominent Pro-Life Activist Rips CPAC, Matt Schlapp for Ignoring Abortion

Prominent pro-life activist Alison Centofante accused CPAC and American Conservative Union chairman Matt Schlapp on Wednesday of ignoring abortion at this year’s annual conference.

The Conservative Political Action Conference, which is put on by the ACU, was held from Feb. 24 to Feb. 27 in Orlando, Florida.

The four-day event featured acclaimed speakers, authors, activists and a speech former President Donald Trump.

According to Centofante, the event ignored a key issue for social conservatives: a discussion about abortion. Schlapp himself told Steve Bannon in late February, “We are no longer conservatives, we are Americans who love our founding.”

“CPAC claims to be the largest annual gathering of conservatives in the nation,” she wrote to begin a lengthy Twitter thread. “I’ve always been happy that #CPAC included the discussion of abortion and pro-life speakers, and have spoken twice at the conference. Once pregnant and once as a new mom.”

I have served on the Social and Cultural Planning Committee for CPAC, where a small group of leaders meets to compile topic and speaker ideas and submit them to CPAC. These always seemed to be considered and many accepted. But not this year. — Alison H.Centofante (@AlisonHowardC) March 9, 2022

Centofante went on to detail how she said CPAC had quietly abandoned social conservative causes.

The planning committee never saw the final agenda. We saw the lineup as everyone else did. The #CPAC2022 titles: -Put Him to Bed, Lock Her Up, + Send Her to the Border -The Moron in Chief -Lock Her Up, FOR REAL -Obamacare Still Kills -Stacy Abrams, you’re not the governor — Alison H.Centofante (@AlisonHowardC) March 9, 2022

I had private discussions with other prolife leaders who were confused about this new direction. This isn’t about any single one of us not being invited to speak, this is about NO ONE being invited to speak. Groups that have sponsored #CPAC for years. Major pro-life leaders/ CEOs — Alison H.Centofante (@AlisonHowardC) March 9, 2022

Secondly, while yes, everyone is invited to attend CPAC, they should come and hear what the conservative movement is advancing to save lives. Imagine Matt saying “We don’t want to talk about lower taxes because there are some here who believe in higher taxes.” — Alison H.Centofante (@AlisonHowardC) March 9, 2022

I know in my heart Matt knows this. He’s heard the message for years. He’s a father of 6 GIRLS. His wife served the President and First Lady, and is someone I looked up to for her working mom bad@ssery. I just wonder why the change this year and hope CPAC can course correct. — Alison H.Centofante (@AlisonHowardC) March 9, 2022

Centofante also noted that Schlapp took credit for shelving abortion as a key topic. He told NTP News “everything” at CPAC is ultimately pro-life.

Schlapp has already come under fire once this week from prominent conservatives.

Schlapp tweeted a message of support for transgender college swimmer Lia Thomas.

No matter what one thinks of Lia’s ability to swim with women her story deserves our compassion. It will be interesting to hear Lia’s pov in 30 years. https://t.co/NLY9f6TO6I — Matt Schlapp (@mschlapp) March 6, 2022

The tweet was roundly condemned by notable conservatives online.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com