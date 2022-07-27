‘It’s Listening to You!’ Joe Rogan Warns TikTok is ‘100%’ Designed to Spy on You for China

Joe Rogan blasted the terms and conditions of TikTok after taking a deep dive on the site.

While speaking with fellow comedian Theo Von on the Tuesday edition of his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, the two began discussing the addictive app.

“I read TikTok’s terms of service. I went down a TikTok rabbit hole yesterday,” Rogan admitted. “I stayed home, smoked a little weed and I started reading up on TikTok. Oh my God. I’m gonna read you this, cause this is so crazy!”

“So what are you saying? It’s a bad place to be?” Von asked.

“Listen to this — this is from TikTok’s privacy policy. All right. It said, ‘We collect certain information about the device you use to access the platform, such as your IP address, user region.’ This is really crazy, ‘User agent, mobile carrier, time zone settings, identifiers for advertising purpose, model of your device, the device system, network type, device IDs, your screen resolution and operating system app and file names and types,” Rogan read aloud.

“So all your apps and all your file names, all the things you have filed away on your phone they have access to that,” he added.

“Really!” said Von in shock.

Rogan continued, “File names and types, key stroke patterns or rhythms. So they’re monitoring your key strokes, which means they know every fucking thing you type!”

After Rogan continued to read the full list of conditions, Von said, “It’s insane. My question would be, do you think they did that — They created TikTok just on purpose to have all that?”

“A hundred percent,” Rogan replied. “I think they saw that people are addicted to social media and they came up with the most addictive version of social media, which is TikTok. It’s the most addictive by far. It’s the best for sucking people in. My kids are fucking hook line and sinker on that shit. And I know a lot of other people are hook line and sinker — grown people.”

“It’s good. And it starts playing things immediately. The moment you turn it on, it’s like playing you a new thing … and you just get sucked into it,” Rogan added. “And all the while it’s monitoring your keystrokes, your audio settings. By audio settings that means it has access to your microphone. That means it’s listening to you!”

“Just tell me how it ends, man,” Von asked.

Rogan replied quickly, “It ends with China having all of your data and if they develop a digital currency– You’re fucked.”

On TikTok’s website under the Privacy Policy, they list all the examples Rogan detailed above.

We collect certain information about the device you use to access the Platform, such as your IP address, user agent, mobile carrier, time zone settings, identifiers for advertising purposes, model of your device, the device system, network type, device IDs, your screen resolution and operating system, app and file names and types, keystroke patterns or rhythms, battery state, audio settings and connected audio devices. Where you log-in from multiple devices, we will be able to use your profile information to identify your activity across devices. We may also associate you with information collected from devices other than those you use to log-in to the Platform.

Listen above via The Joe Rogan Experience.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com