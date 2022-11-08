‘It’s Not True So I’m Going To Move On’: WH Blows Off Anti-Abortion Reporter On Trump Claim Dems ‘Persecuting Pro-Life Activists’

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre blew off a reporter from Eternal Word Television Network (EWTN) who kept asking about former President Donald Trump’s false claim that Democrats are “locking up” and “persecuting” anti-abortion rights activists.

At Monday’s press briefing, Jean-Pierre took a question from a reporter in the back row who asked a question on behalf of EWTN White House correspondent Owen Jensen, who is a frequent presence in the briefing room and in rabble-rousing abortion rights throwdowns.

At issue was a false claim that Trump made during a rally last week about “radical Democrats” imprisoning activists over their political beliefs:

Q Thank you, Karine. At a rally in Sioux City, Iowa, on Thursday, former President Donald Trump said the radical Democrats are locking up pro-life activists, persecuting their political opponents. Just, what is your White House response? MS. JEAN-PIERRE: Clearly, that’s not true. I’m not going to say more than that. It’s just not true. It’s false. It’s a lie. It’s not true. So I’m going to move on. Q There’s this perception though that pro-life activists are being persecuted and, in the meantime, like, pro-life pregnancy centers are being attacked and — MS. JEAN-PIERRE: It’s not. It is just — that is just not something that I’m going to comment from here about what the former President said. It is — you know, I’m just not going to get anything further. Q Do you see that there’s a (inaudible)? MS. JEAN-PIERRE: Again, I’m just not going to get any further.

The same reporter had this brief exchange with President Joe Biden a few weeks ago on the subject of trans rights:

Q Mr. President, what do you say to Americans who disagree with your gender policies? THE PRESIDENT: With my gender policies? Q Transgender policies like bathrooms, women’s sports, things like that. THE PRESIDENT: No, I — I stand by my policies. Thank you.

That response was repeatedly disseminated by the RNC Twitter account.

Watch above via NBC News.

