The gloves appear to be coming off.

According to multiple reports, the House Judiciary Committee has authorized chairman Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) to subpoena 12 key witnesses — many of whom served in President Donald Trump’s administration — in its hearings on the Mueller report.

Headlining the subpoena list: the president’s son-in-law — Jared Kushner. Other major figures include; former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, former Attorney General Jeff Sessions, and former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski.

Here’s the complete list:

1. Jared Kushner

2. Michael Flynn

3. John Kelly

4. Jeff Sessions

5. Corey Lewandowski

6. Rob Porter

7. Rod Rosenstein

8. David Pecker

9. Rick Dearborn

10. Dylan Howard

11. Keith Davidson

12. Jody Hunt

[featured photo via Al Drago/Getty Images]

