‘It’s Part of the Process’: Biden Weighs in on Boris Johnson’s Resignation

President Joe Biden was succinct Thursday after he was asked about the coming resignation of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Following an awards ceremony at the White House, Biden was asked about the U.K. government’s chaotic week, which culminated with Johnson’s announcement he would step down.

CNN’s Kaitlan Collins reported she asked Biden about the resignation.

“No, it’s a part of the process,” President Biden tells me when asked if he has any reaction to British Prime Minister Johnson resigning. — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) July 7, 2022

Biden had issued a statement earlier affirming the strength of the relationship between the U.S. and the U.K.

Politico reported:

President Joe Biden said Thursday that he looks forward to continuing America’s “close cooperation with the government of the United Kingdom” amid its government reshuffle in the wake of Prime Minister Boris Jonson’s announcement that he will resign. Biden did not mention Johnson by name in his statement but said that “the United Kingdom and the United States are the closest of friends and Allies, and the special relationship between our people remains strong and enduring.” He said the U.S. and the U.K. would maintain a “strong and united approach to supporting the people of Ukraine” in that nation’s war to repel a Russian invasion.

Johnson, plagued by numerous scandals and a sudden flood of resignations, announced Thursday morning he would walk away from “the best job in the world.”

Boris Johnson resigns as prime minister pic.twitter.com/YfWCy8U9ow — The Independent (@Independent) July 7, 2022

“It is clearly now the will of the parliamentary Conservative Party that there should be a new leader of that party, and therefore a new prime minister,” Johnson said. “I today appointed a cabinet to serve, as I will, until a new leader is in place.”

